TabFab creative quarter in Riga to be developed for 5 mln euros

The budget of the reconstruction and development project in which Valsts Nekustamie Īpašumi (State Properties, VNI) is transforming a former tobacco factory at 58a Miera Street in Riga into the TabFab creative quarter, is EUR 5.058 mln, informs LETA referring to the VNI board member and chairperson of the project’s design competition jury Kitija Gruskevica.

Photo: tabfab.metukonkurss.lv

Of the project’s total budget 4.233 mln euros have been provided by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), 747,000 euros have been provided by the Latvian government, and 78,000 euros has been contributed by Denmark.





VNI announced a design competition in which the jury is expected to pick the best architectural vision for the TabFab creative quarter. The deadline for submissions is November 26, 2018 and the jury will be assessing the entries until December 7, 2018. The winner of the design competition will be announced in mid-December.





The VNI board member said that a construction tender would be announced in 2020. The construction works would be started in 2021 and finished in 2022, she said.





The TabFab creative quarter project provides for the construction of a creative business incubator and workshops, specially adjusted premises for the Latvian Academy of Culture, the Riga Film Museum and the Latvian Museum of Photography, as well as cafes and shops.