Group for Estonia-China interparliamentary ties off to China

A five-strong delegation from the Riigikogu group for interparliamentary ties between Estonia and China is visiting China at the invitation of the Chinese parliament from August 23 to September 1 of 2018, informs LETA/BNS.

Simultaneously delegations from the parliaments of Latvia and Lithuania will be visiting China.





This is the first time that a visit to China is taking place on the level of parliamentary groups in this format, spokespeople for the Estonian parliament said.





The head of the Riigikogu group for Estonia-China interparliamentary relations, Helmen Kutt, said that relations between Estonia and China are good and the countries have success stories to report in trade as well as cultural exchanges and education.





"We will discuss with members of the National People's Congress of China how to promote relations between China and the Baltic countries with the aid of the parliamentary groups better still. A common visit with Latvia and Lithuania gives our cooperation a wider base," Kutt said.





Dmitri Dmitrijev, deputy chairman of the Riigikogu group, said that matters of the economy and innovation will in great probability get a lot of attention during the visit.





"China's new Silk Road initiative, Belt and Road, and the investments made in Europe via it, including the establishment of a rail connection, will definitely come under discussion," Dmitriejv said. He added that the Riigikogu delegation definitely wishes to discuss matters related to the development of e-commerce, a topic very important for Estonia.





The other members of the delegation of the Estonian parliament visiting China are MPs Sven Sester, Jaak Madison and Toomas Kivimagi.