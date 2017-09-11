China, Estonia, Foreign trade , Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania
Group for Estonia-China interparliamentary ties off to China
Simultaneously delegations from the parliaments of Latvia and Lithuania
will be visiting China.
This is the first time that a visit to China is taking place on the level
of parliamentary groups in this format, spokespeople for the Estonian
parliament said.
The head of the Riigikogu group for Estonia-China interparliamentary
relations, Helmen Kutt, said that relations between Estonia and China
are good and the countries have success stories to report in trade as well as
cultural exchanges and education.
"We will discuss with members of the National People's Congress of
China how to promote relations between China and the Baltic countries with the
aid of the parliamentary groups better still. A common visit with Latvia and
Lithuania gives our cooperation a wider base," Kutt said.
Dmitri
Dmitrijev, deputy chairman of the Riigikogu group, said that matters of the
economy and innovation will in great probability get a lot of attention during
the visit.
"China's new Silk Road initiative, Belt and Road, and the
investments made in Europe via it, including the establishment of a rail
connection, will definitely come under discussion," Dmitriejv said. He
added that the Riigikogu delegation definitely wishes to discuss matters
related to the development of e-commerce, a topic very important for Estonia.
The other members of the delegation of the Estonian parliament visiting
China are MPs Sven Sester, Jaak Madison and Toomas Kivimagi.
