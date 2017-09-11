Energy, Energy Market, Gas, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania
Amber Grid set to invest EUR 200 mln in development over 10 yrs
The National Control Commission for Prices and Energy will discuss
the company's 10-year development plan on Thursday, August 23, 2018.
According to Amber Grid,
the planned investments will ensure the security and reliability of gas
supply, will promote competitiveness and will help to develop the common Baltic
gas market.
"By the end of 2021, it is planned to build a gas interconnector between Poland and Lithuania (and) to implement a project for enhancing the capacity of the link between Lithuania and Latvia. The necessary funding and deadlines (for the project) will be known in 2018 after a feasibility study is conducted," the company told.
The plan for 2018 to 2027 calls for investing 129.5 mln euros in Gas
Interconnector Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) in Lithuania, 2.9 mln euros in
increasing the capacity of the Lithuania-Latvia link and 62.8 mln euros in
upgrading Lithuania's gas transmission system.
