Amber Grid set to invest EUR 200 mln in development over 10 yrs

Lithuania's natural gas transmission system operator Amber Grid plans to invest 195.2 mln euros in development over a period of ten years, with EU support to account for 44% of the funding, informs LETA/BNS.

The National Control Commission for Prices and Energy will discuss the company's 10-year development plan on Thursday, August 23, 2018.





According to Amber Grid, the planned investments will ensure the security and reliability of gas supply, will promote competitiveness and will help to develop the common Baltic gas market.

"By the end of 2021, it is planned to build a gas interconnector between Poland and Lithuania (and) to implement a project for enhancing the capacity of the link between Lithuania and Latvia. The necessary funding and deadlines (for the project) will be known in 2018 after a feasibility study is conducted," the company told.





The plan for 2018 to 2027 calls for investing 129.5 mln euros in Gas Interconnector Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) in Lithuania, 2.9 mln euros in increasing the capacity of the Lithuania-Latvia link and 62.8 mln euros in upgrading Lithuania's gas transmission system.