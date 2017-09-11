Belarus, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 23.08.2018, 13:41
Ten teams to compete in the first-ever international hackathon on a train from Minsk to Riga
The goal of the international hackathon, organized by Magnetic Latvia Startup and Imaguru Startup Hub Minsk, with the help
of TechChill and Startin.LV is to strengthen the relationship between Belarusian and
Latvian startup ecosystems.
The Startup Train is bringing together 20 startup builders from each
country, who will all have a chance to develop their ideas with the help of
experts and mentors, as well as explore both cultures, gain insights in the
national startup ecosystems and see offered opportunities.
The hackathon will begin on August 27 and end with the final pitching on
August 31 in Riga, but the most exciting part for both teams and mentors will
be the night hacking on the train Minsk-Riga, within their own dedicated train
car for the participants. This event is a first of its kind for the Latvian
ecosystem, aimed at building stronger bonds in the region and raising awareness
about the many opportunities and advantages for startups in Riga.
The participants have already submitted the ideas they will work on
during the event and picked their teams. There will be ten teams in total, with
four members in a team, each with a specific skill set - from designers to data
scientists, developers to marketing experts. The ten teams taking part are: TripShare working on photo and video
sharing place; team Finance Flow
creating a solution that shows rentability for projects, employees, and customers;
team Remuzio crafting a service that
would fight against the shadow economy in the music industry; team VAT Compliance developing a VAT
compliance platform specially for digital companies; team MAZZY offering new products for new IoT cloud; OpenBusiness presenting SaaS for retailers and banks; team ARrow demonstrating a sketch app that
creates a prototype on the phone screen, based on the drawing on paper; team Smart Sneakers working with blockchain that allows earning tokens for the
physical activities and later exchange for goods; team MeetnGreetMe making travel experience better by creating a space to
meet with local people while traveling abroad; team Color emotion planning to pass emotions to the mobile application.
The teams will be consulted by experienced mentors who can help with
developing ideas, problem-solving and most importantly, relevant feedback based
on their extensive knowledge in their particular fields. The delegation of
Latvian mentors includes Arturs Bernovskis, Angel investor and Chairman
of the Supervisory Board at PulseTip,
Andris Stabins, Web designer from SQUALIO,
Andrejs Cirkovs, Founder of Strix
Studios, Peter Marculans, General Partner from Overkill Ventures, Egita Polanska, Chairperson of the Board
of Latvian Startup Association and Program and partnerships at Startup Wise Guys, Viesturs Sosars, Board Member of TechHub Riga co-working and Director and Lecturer of the
entrepreneurship course at Stockholm School of Economics Riga, Zane Bojare,
Communications and Marketing guru working with startups at Startup Wise Guys accelerator, and Olga Barreto-Goncalves –
Chief Startup Instigator from Magnetic
Latvia Startup. The Latvian mentors will be joined by a similarly extensive
list of mentors from the Belarus side, consulting the teams during their work
in Minsk.
- 23.08.2018 Lithuania's Capitalica to invest EUR 50 mln in 2 office buildings in Riga
- 23.08.2018 VNI public property manager posts 4.875 mln euros in H1 profit
- 23.08.2018 Amber Grid set to invest EUR 200 mln in development over 10 yrs
- 23.08.2018 Latvian Agricultural Ministry has informed EC on 359 mln euros preliminary loss caused by drought
- 23.08.2018 Латвийский производитель Vizulo поставит свои светодиодные светильники в Будапешт
- 23.08.2018 Ущерб от засухи в Латвии составил 359 млн. евро
- 23.08.2018 Moneyval decides Latvia is subject to follow-up procedures in AML/CFT
- 23.08.2018 Amber Grid инвестирует 200 млн. евро в течение 10 лет
- 23.08.2018 Финансовые проблемы Турции не окажут прямого влияния на Латвию – Банк Латвии
- 23.08.2018 Депутаты из стран Балтии посетят Китай