Banks, Economics, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 23.08.2018, 10:41
Moneyval decides Latvia is subject to follow-up procedures in AML/CFT
Latvia is in enhanced follow-up because of the number of Low and Moderate
ratings awarded for Effectiveness, Moneyval
said.
Two areas were considered to have low levels of effectiveness - relevant
beneficial ownership information and preventing proliferation financing.
“Latvia should continue improving the new measures to ensure that the
authorities collect the relevant beneficial ownership information as defined in
the AML/CFT law at the time of incorporation and throughout the lifetime of all
legal persons,” Moneyval said.
Also, Latvia should develop and institute internal control systems
capable of detecting potential proliferation financing activity, taking into
account developments in efforts at proliferation financing sanctions evasion
and Latvia’s proliferation financing vulnerabilities. In parallel resources
should be bolstered in supervisory authorities along with the prioritization of
proliferation financing related compliance supervision by supervisory
authorities.
Moneyval
identified eight areas as having Moderate levels of Effectiveness.
Moneyval said that
there is an uneven and overall inadequate appreciation, understanding and
awareness of the ML/FT risks. In terms of improvements, the Government
recognises that further work needs to be undertaken on several aspects,
including better coordination and cooperation both horizontally and vertically.
In terms of supervision, the report highlights that the supervisors demonstrate
widely varying views and knowledge about ML/FT risks. In practice, issues such
as understanding the nature or significance of ML/FT risks, or a lack of
knowledgeable resources, prevent the supervisory authorities from fully
implementing programs focused on high-risk market segments. It was also noted
that even the knowledgeable and persistent approach taken by the financial
watchdog to the non-resident banking sector, does not change the risk-appetite
of this sector adequately and is timely.
Concerning preventive measures, Moneyval
notes that business, in particular, the financial sector, lack knowledge of the
risks they face, and therefore application of a risk-based approach, is not
commensurate with their exposure.
In the area of money laundering investigations and prosecutions, the
report recommends that AML as a priority should be pursued. Investigations and
prosecutions should be prioritised and made more streamlined and apply to a
wider range of ML offences, including third party and stand-alone/autonomous
ML. The recent legislative change in the ML definition should also be tested to
the effect that a ML conviction is possible on the basis of circumstantial
evidence, as opposed to the previous reliance on the existence of a predicated
offence.
Moneyval also
reported that although no formal comprehensive terrorism financing risk
assessment has been performed, awareness of key terrorism financing threats and
terrorism financing sanctions was demonstrated. The Government notes and
continues to work on critical elements of uncertainty in this regard, including
the adoption of a CFT strategy; enhanced capacity of law enforcement for TF;
more guidance, outreach and supervision for industry, and better lines of
communication between competent authorities.
Meanwhile, Moneyval identified
one area as having a ‘substantial level’ of effectiveness. “Moneyval recognises that the Latvian
authorities proactively cooperate with foreign counterparts, effectively
providing and seeking mutual legal assistance (MLA), exchanging financial
intelligence and engaging in joint investigations and cooperation meetings with
positive results. However, difficulties to obtain assistance from countries of
the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and inactivity of supervisors to
take an active part in international cooperation, with the exception of the
Financial Capital Market Commission (FCMC), were recognised as a weakness,” the
report says.
As Latvia is in enhanced follow-up procedure, further progress reports
are then required on an annual basis until the next on-site Moneyval evaluation which is currently
expected to take place in 2022. Latvia can request a move from the enhanced
follow-up process to the regular follow-up process, when it considers that it
can evidence sufficient progress to Moneyval.
The evaluation was carried out by experts from Moneyval in accordance with international Financial Action Task
Force on Money Laundering (FATF) standards during their visit of October 30 to
November 8, 2017 and is an independent audit that will help Latvia meet the
latest global AML/CTF standards. For the first time, the committee assessed
both the technical compliance and operational efficiency of Latvia’s system.
The Latvian Cabinet of Ministers has welcomed the report, and has indicated that it is a valuable guide for the ongoing reform process initiated by Latvian financial sector institutions. The Latvian Government has acknowledged that there are shortcomings in the Latvian AML/CTF system, as was demonstrated by the case of ABLV Bank. The government has committed to following the recommendations of Moneyval experts, in particular to implementing improvements in areas marked as “low” or “moderate” efficiency in the report.
In addition, the government is reviewing Latvia’s AML/CTF strategy,
supplemented with a detailed action plan for state institutions. It is also
renewing the National Risk Assessment of Latvia. While introducing the
necessary mechanisms for strengthening the AML/CTF system, the government plans
to strengthen the dialogue between the public and private sectors in order to
ensure the necessary information sharing and collaboration.
- 23.08.2018 Ущерб от засухи в Латвии составил 359 млн. евро
- 23.08.2018 Amber Grid инвестирует 200 млн. евро в течение 10 лет
- 23.08.2018 Финансовые проблемы Турции не окажут прямого влияния на Латвию – Банк Латвии
- 23.08.2018 Депутаты из стран Балтии посетят Китай
- 23.08.2018 В Ригу прибудет представитель Moneyval для оценки эффективности финансовой системы
- 22.08.2018 Amber Grid: подрядчик прокладки газопровода в Польшу прояснится к 2019 году
- 22.08.2018 Германская компания Hella начала производство в Каунасес
- 22.08.2018 Выработка электроэнергии в Эстонии выросла за год почти на треть
- 22.08.2018 Таллинн вошел в десятку "умных" туристических городов Европы
- 22.08.2018 В Вильнюсском районе начнется строительство производства поликарбонатного листа