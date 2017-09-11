Owners of Latvia's Transact Pro payment services provider acquires Colorado National Bank

Owners of Latvian payment services provider Transact Pro have acquired Colorado National Bank in the United States, the company’s representatives informed LETA.

Marks Moskvins, the largest co-owner of Transact Pro, has become the key owner of Colorado National Bank, and Maksims Jarosevskis, who holds 9.8% in Transact Pro, has become the bank’s minority shareholder.





Both co-owners of Transact Pro have injected EUR 2 mln in Colorado National Bank to restore its capital position and ensure its long-term security and reliability.





In addition to Moskvin and Jarosevkis, Colorado National Bank’ board of directors will also include John Poelker, Guy Rounsaville and William Abernathy Jr.





The bank’s former president John Sprengle will continue work at the bank as a top manager and client liaison officer.





Permission for the deal has been received in July 2018.





In 2017, Transact Pro turnover dropped 9.7% to EUR 15.644 mln and its profit fell 14.8% to EUR 5.821 mln.





Transact Pro operations are supervised by the Latvian financial regulator, the Finance and Capital Market Commission. Transact Pro is licensed provider of payment card issuing, acquiring and online payment acceptance tailored services. The company is a principal member of MasterCard International and Visa Europe.





Founded in 2004, Transact Pro belongs to two individuals - Marks Moskvins (90.2%) and Maksims Jarosevskis (9.8%).