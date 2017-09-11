Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 22.08.2018, 11:16
Owners of Latvia's Transact Pro payment services provider acquires Colorado National Bank
Marks Moskvins, the largest co-owner of Transact Pro, has become the key owner of Colorado National Bank, and Maksims Jarosevskis, who holds 9.8% in Transact Pro, has become the bank’s minority shareholder.
Both co-owners of Transact Pro have injected EUR 2 mln in Colorado National Bank to restore its capital position and ensure its long-term security and reliability.
In addition to Moskvin and Jarosevkis, Colorado National Bank’ board of directors will also include John Poelker, Guy Rounsaville and William Abernathy Jr.
The bank’s former president John Sprengle will continue work at the bank as a top manager and client liaison officer.
Permission for the deal has been received in July 2018.
In 2017, Transact Pro turnover dropped 9.7% to EUR 15.644 mln and its profit fell 14.8% to EUR 5.821 mln.
Transact Pro operations are supervised by the Latvian financial regulator, the Finance and Capital Market Commission. Transact Pro is licensed provider of payment card issuing, acquiring and online payment acceptance tailored services. The company is a principal member of MasterCard International and Visa Europe.
Founded in 2004, Transact Pro belongs to two individuals - Marks Moskvins (90.2%) and Maksims Jarosevskis (9.8%).
- 22.08.2018 Germany's Hella launches production in Lithuania's Kaunas
- 22.08.2018 1,000 tons of neutralized material removed from Incukalns acid waste ponds each month
- 22.08.2018 Schools and hospitals in Latvia allowed to also offer vegetarian menus
- 22.08.2018 Number of passengers carried by Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company down 0.5% in July
- 22.08.2018 Benu owner Tamro sees revenue grow 23%
- 22.08.2018 The fifth round of the Latvian Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prevention System has now concluded
- 21.08.2018 Estonian, Latvian ministers discuss about Tallinn-Tartu-Valga-Riga train
- 21.08.2018 Marek Helm receives high decoration of Finnish Customs
- 21.08.2018 Agenskalns Market lessee presents market renovation project to Riga City Council's Property Committee
- 21.08.2018 airBaltic продлевает сезон полетов по маршруту Рига – Абу-Даби