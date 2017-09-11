Good for Business, Lithuania, Medicine, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 22.08.2018, 11:16
Benu owner Tamro sees revenue grow 23%
BC, Riga, 22.08.2018.Print version
Tamro, the owner Benu pharmacy chains in Latvia and Lithuania, posted EUR 109.903 mln in consolidated revenue in the past fiscal year ending in January, up 22.9% from EUR 89.433 mln, reported LETA/BNS.
Net profits grew 20.6% to EUR 3.001 mln, according to the
company’s 2017-2018 financial report to the Lithuanian Center of Registers.
Tamro owns 100% of Benu
Vaistine Lietuva and 67% of Pagalbos
Vaistine. It had 505 employees in late January.
Latvia's Phoenix Baltics Holding owns 100% of Tamro.
