Benu owner Tamro sees revenue grow 23%

Tamro, the owner Benu pharmacy chains in Latvia and Lithuania, posted EUR 109.903 mln in consolidated revenue in the past fiscal year ending in January, up 22.9% from EUR 89.433 mln, reported LETA/BNS.

Net profits grew 20.6% to EUR 3.001 mln, according to the company’s 2017-2018 financial report to the Lithuanian Center of Registers.





Tamro owns 100% of Benu Vaistine Lietuva and 67% of Pagalbos Vaistine. It had 505 employees in late January.





Latvia's Phoenix Baltics Holding owns 100% of Tamro.