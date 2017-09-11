Marek Helm receives high decoration of Finnish Customs

Marek Helm, General Manager of the GCC and Africa at Nortal and former Director General of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, became the first Estonian to receive the Cross of Merit of Finnish Customs. The cross was awarded for Helm’s distinguished contributions in strengthening cooperation between the two authorities, Nortal informed BC.

he Minister of Finance, on the recommendation of the Director General of Customs, grants the Cross of Merit of Finnish Customs.

According to Jarkko Saksa, Deputy Director General of Finnish Customs, Marek Helm is an embodiment of good relations between the Finnish and Estonian Customs. “Marek has, through his personal efforts, provided a considerable impetus to strengthen the cooperation between Finnish and Estonian authorities in general and between Finnish and Estonian customs in particular. He is also the first Estonian to ever receive the Finnish Customs Cross,” adds Saksa.

Marek Helm, General Manager of the GCC and Africa at Nortal, says he is honored to receive this high-level recognition. “I’m highly appreciative of the cooperation with colleagues from Finnish Customs over the years, that is built on great partnership and personal contribution of the people,” adds Helm.

Helm also highlights the historic importance of the cooperation playing a significant role in helping shape the Estonian authority in the beginning of the 90s.

“Since beginning of 2017, I have taken on new, exciting challenges at strategic change and technology company Nortal, using my expertise to help build innovative tax systems as well as export Estonian e-success stories to the Middle East and Africa,” adds Helm.

Before joining Nortal in January 2017 as Head of Public Finance Management, Marek Helm led the Estonian Tax and Customs Board as Director General from December 2011. In June 2018, Marek Helm was appointed General Manager of the GCC and Africa at Nortal.

During his tenure as Director General at the Tax and Customs Board, Helm led the development and implementation of important modern tax collection solutions and e-tax services, enabling the Estonian Tax and Customs Board to take its place internationally among the world’s most developed administrations.

Helm was highly active in international cooperation and engaging in EU and WCO cooperation. Helm was also active in developing mutual cooperation between the Finnish and Estonian customs administrations; for example, regarding the development of border crossing points, information exchange, enforcement cooperation and electronic data systems.

Nortal is a multinational strategic change and technology company. Combining the unique experience of transforming Estonia into a digital leader and creating change in businesses with a strategic approach and data-driven technology, our vision is to build a seamless society. Nortal operates in nearly 20 countries and employs more than 700 specialists who carry out high-impact projects across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and North America.