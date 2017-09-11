Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 21.08.2018, 15:10
Latvia's investment manager Frigate enters Lithuania
Darius Mikalcius,
director of Frigate Pay,
a company recently registered in Lithuania, told that the
Lithuanian company intends to advise clients on issues of payment
and intermediation in providing banking services.
"The holding company is headquartered in Latvia.
The company has units in Switzerland, Luxembourg and Singapore and there
are plans to set up such a unit in Lithuania, too," Mikalcius said.
"We plan to expand investment activities here (in
Lithuania), but we'll be able to give more details in two to three weeks'
time," he added.
According to the director, the Lithuanian unit we start with
a staff of three to five people and may increase that number at a later stage.
Shares in Latvia's Frigate
in mid-July debuted on the Nasdaq Baltic First North alternative market.
Pavel Dushin,
chairman of the supervisory board at Frigate, holds 48.11% of shares in the
company. Other shareholders include Aleksandr
Letovaltsev and Aleksandr
Yarygin with 15.45% each, and Armands
Buss with 5.54%.
- 21.08.2018 В Астане открылся первый в Центральной Азии международный финансовый центр
- 21.08.2018 Реализация продукции Olainfarm за семь месяцев выросла на 4%
- 21.08.2018 Apranga to open first Oysho stores in Latvia
- 21.08.2018 Latvia and Lithuania to sign agreement on ambulance services in border areas soon
- 21.08.2018 Latvian competition authority gives Kesko Senukai Lithuania permission to acquire 1A online store
- 21.08.2018 airBaltic extends operating season of Riga–Abu Dhabi
- 21.08.2018 Profit of Latvia’s LVM state forest manager reaches EUR 60.195 mln H1
- 21.08.2018 VNI still hopes to find tenant for Wagner's House in Riga
- 21.08.2018 Пожар на Румбуле возник в одном из складов ИТ-компании Mikrotikls
- 21.08.2018 Проект развития рижского Агенскалнского рынка предусматривает организацию читального и конференц-залов