Tuesday, 21.08.2018
Apranga to open first Oysho stores in Latvia
Lithuanian clothing retailer Apranga will open its first Oysho stores in Latvia next year in Akropole and Alfa shopping malls, Apranga’s representative Lina Nuobariene told LETA.
She said that Apranga
APB has established its 24th subsidiary Apranga
OLV that will run the Oysho stores in Latvia.
"In 2019 the first two Oysho stores in Latvia will be
opened in Akropole and Alfa shopping malls in Riga," she said.
Currently, Apranga
Group operates the chain of 182 stores (110 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and
29 in Estonia). The group’s largest owner is MG Baltic Investment (60%).
