Apranga to open first Oysho stores in Latvia

Lithuanian clothing retailer Apranga will open its first Oysho stores in Latvia next year in Akropole and Alfa shopping malls, Apranga’s representative Lina Nuobariene told LETA.

She said that Apranga APB has established its 24th subsidiary Apranga OLV that will run the Oysho stores in Latvia.





"In 2019 the first two Oysho stores in Latvia will be opened in Akropole and Alfa shopping malls in Riga," she said.





Currently, Apranga Group operates the chain of 182 stores (110 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia). The group’s largest owner is MG Baltic Investment (60%).