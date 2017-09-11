Profit of Latvia’s LVM state forest manager reaches EUR 60.195 mln H1

Turnover of Latvijas Valsts Mezi (LVM) state forest manager in the first six months of this year was EUR 157.067 mln, up 16.1% from the respective period last year, while the company’s profit increased by 75.1% to EUR 60.195 mln, according to the company’s report.

In the first six months of 2018 LVM total revenue reached EUR 157.571 mln. Revenue from sale of timber reached EUR 149.1 mln. Sales of round timber increased by EUR 19.6 mln compared from the respective period last year.





In the first six months of this year LVM sold 46 mln seedlings.





Also, the company invested EUR 15.4 mln in development, including EUR 11.8 mln invested in forest infrastructure, roads, melioration systems, construction of bridges.





As reported, in the first six months of last year LVM posted EUR 135.252 mln in sales and earned EUR 34.371 mln in profit.





The Agriculture Ministry holds 100% of LVM shares on behalf of the Latvian state.