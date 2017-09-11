airBaltic extends operating season of Riga–Abu Dhabi

The Latvian airline airBaltic in cooperation with Etihad Airways announced extension of the operating season of flights between Riga and Abu Dhabi in 2019, BC learned from airBaltic.

The flights will re-start on October 28, 2018 and continue until April 29, 2019.

"When we launched flights to Abu Dhabi last year, it instantly became one of the most demanded routes during the winter season. As more of the Airbus A220-300 aircraft are joining airBaltic fleet, we can extend the operating season of these flights by additional two months in 2019," said Wolfgang Reuss, SVP Network Management of airBaltic.





airBaltic will fly from Riga to Abu Dhabi from October 28, 2018 untill April 29, 2019 four times weekly. Passengers will board an Airbus A220-300 aircraft for a flight that will last six hours and 15 minutes.





This winter season airBaltic will also continue flights from Riga to such holiday destinations as Malaga, Madrid, Lisbon and Nice.





airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic has introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen. In addition, next summer airBaltic will launch a new direct route connecting Riga and Stuttgart.