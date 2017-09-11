Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
airBaltic extends operating season of Riga–Abu Dhabi
The flights will re-start on October 28, 2018 and continue
until April 29, 2019.
"When we launched flights to Abu Dhabi last year, it
instantly became one of the most demanded routes during the winter season. As
more of the Airbus A220-300 aircraft are joining airBaltic fleet, we can extend
the operating season of these flights by additional two months in 2019,"
said Wolfgang Reuss, SVP Network
Management of airBaltic.
airBaltic will fly
from Riga to Abu Dhabi from October 28, 2018 untill April 29, 2019 four times
weekly. Passengers will board an Airbus A220-300 aircraft for a flight that
will last six hours and 15 minutes.
This winter season
airBaltic will also continue flights from Riga to such holiday destinations
as Malaga, Madrid, Lisbon and Nice.
airBaltic serves
over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest
variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network
spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic has introduced three new
destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen. In addition, next
summer airBaltic will launch a new
direct route connecting Riga and Stuttgart.
