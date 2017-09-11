The industrial producer price index in Estonia continued to rise in July

According to Statistics Estonia, in July 2018, the producer price index of industrial output changed by 0.7% compared to June and by 3.2% compared to July 2017.

In July, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, in the manufacture of wood products and in mining and quarrying, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.





Compared to July 2017, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of wood and fuel oils, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.





Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, July 2018

Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008 June 2018 –

July 2018, % July 2017 –

July 2018, % TOTAL 0.7 3.2 Manufacturing -0.1 1.1 Mining and quarrying 2.5 -3.4 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 8.7 34.2 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.0 0.5





In July 2018, the export price index changed by 0.0% compared to June and by 2.4% compared to July 2017.





In July, compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, rubber, plastic and peat products increased more than average, while the prices of wearing apparel, electronic equipment and rubber and chemical products decreased.





In July 2018, the import price index changed by -0.1% compared to June and by 4.7% compared to July 2017.





In July, compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, rubber and plastic products increased more than average, while the prices of footwear, agricultural products and metals decreased.