New Hanza Capital sees turnover grow more than threefold in H1

New Hanza Capital, the commercial property arm of Latvia’s ABLV Bank, which is currently in the process of liquidation, closed the first half of 2018 with EUR 1.91 mln in turnover, which is 3.12 times more than a year ago, and the group’s profit grew 4.5 times y-o-y to EUR 535,940, according to the group’s unaudited financial statement.

In the first six months of this year, the group’s parent company made a EUR 4.77 mln profit, which mostly consisted of the dividend provided by its subsidiaries. The result, achieved in the first half of 2018 is in line with the forecasts, the company’s management said.





The assets of the New Hanza Capital Group increased by 5.46 % from the end of 2017 to EUR 55.22 mln.





In the first half of this year, the group’s subsidiary NHC 2 bought an office building in the former territory of VEF electronics factory for EUR 1.9 mln, which the company sees as a strategic purchase for a development project it plans in the former VEF territory.





As a result of this purchase, the group’s total size of leasable premises has exceeded 70,000 square meters and the size of the leased premises exceeds 56,000 square meters. During the first half of 2018 the total sized of the leased premises contracted by 12 % due to property management work carried out by New Hanza Capital in the office buildings in the VEF territory.

In the first half of 2017, New Hanza Capital generated a profit of EUR 115,778 on a turnover of EUR 611,567.





New Hanza Capital is a company founded in 2006. The biggest shareholder of New Hanza Capital is ABLV Bank, owning 88 % of the company's shares. The company's real estate portfolio includes office buildings at VEF neighborhood, airBaltic central office at Riga International Airport, logistics centers in Riga and Kekava Region and other objects.





New Hanza Capital bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Riga Bond List.