Who spends the most on their holidays?

BC, Riga, 20.08.2018.Print version
Luxembourgish residents spent the most per holiday trip (around 768 Euro) in 2016, followed by residents of Malta (around 646 Euro) and Austria (around 607 Euro).

According to dates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, on average in the EU, residents spent around 336 Euro per holiday trip in 2016.


Average expenditure per trip by expenditure categories in 2016*

Switzerland

818.2 

Luxembourg

767.77 

Malta

645.68 

Austria

606.85 

Belgium

591.26 

Cyprus

488.74 

Ireland

479.49 

Germany

443 

Denmark

402.02 

Italy

360.37 

Netherlands

358.59 

France

353.43 

Greece

316.02 

Finland

308.07 

Slovakia

233.85 

Spain

230.13 

Croatia

224.48 

Sweden

219.53 

Lithuania

218.15 

Slovenia

212.59 

Poland

191.9 

Estonia

179.38 

Bulgaria

156.62 

Hungary

139.63 

Portugal

136.29 

Czech Republic

129.62 

Romania

124.76 

Latvia

107.62 

*From 2012 onwards.




