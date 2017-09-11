Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Statistics, Tourism
Who spends the most on their holidays?
According to dates from Eurostat,
the statistical office of the European Union, on average in the EU, residents
spent around 336 Euro per holiday trip in 2016.
Average expenditure per trip by expenditure categories in 2016*
Switzerland
818.2
Luxembourg
767.77
Malta
645.68
Austria
606.85
Belgium
591.26
Cyprus
488.74
Ireland
479.49
Germany
443
Denmark
402.02
Italy
360.37
Netherlands
358.59
France
353.43
Greece
316.02
Finland
308.07
Slovakia
233.85
Spain
230.13
Croatia
224.48
Sweden
219.53
Lithuania
218.15
Slovenia
212.59
Poland
191.9
Estonia
179.38
Bulgaria
156.62
Hungary
139.63
Portugal
136.29
Czech Republic
129.62
Romania
124.76
Latvia
107.62
*From 2012 onwards.
