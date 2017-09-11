Belarus, Good for Business, Health, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 20.08.2018, 14:37
Olainfarm pharmaceutical group raises sales 4% in seven months of 2018
The steepest sales increase was achieved in Uzbekistan where the Latvian pharmaceutical company’s sales grew 46% year-on-year, followed by Belarus (44%) and Latvia (22%). Meanwhile, sales fell 13% in Poland and 11% in Russia. In the seven months of 2018 the company’s key markets included Latvia (29%, or EUR 20.173 mln), Russia (28% or EUR 19.935 mln), Belarus (13% or EUR 8.97 mln) and Ukraine (10% or EUR 6.874 mln).
The group’s
unconsolidated seven-month sales result was EUR 53.813 mln, down 2% from the
respective period a year ago, according to preliminary data. Although sales
volumes in Russia declined during the reporting period, Olainfarm managed to increase sales in Latvia by 18%, in Belarus by
22% and in Ukraine by 16%.
The fastest
increase over the seven months of this year was achieved in Uzbekistan, where
sales have grown by 46% against the corresponding period of last year.
In the
seven months of 2018, Olainfarm met
56% of its annual unconsolidated turnover target and 54% of its annual
consolidated turnover target, according to the preliminary turnover figures.
This year,
the company’s unconsolidated turnover is planned at EUR 96 mln and consolidated
turnover at EUR 130 mln.
Olainfarm makes medicines, food supplements, active
pharmaceutical ingredients and chemical substances. Olainfarm shares are quoted on the Main List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
- 20.08.2018 Реализация продукции Olainfarm за семь месяцев выросла на 4%
- 20.08.2018 Riga City Council plans to take EUR 41 mln loan for renovation of Mezaparks Grand Stage
- 20.08.2018 Pasazieru Vilciens rail passenger carrier sees profit drop 21% in H1
- 20.08.2018 Who spends the most on their holidays?
- 20.08.2018 Eesti Meedia meets commitments on website handover – Lithuanian watchdog says
- 20.08.2018 Most entrepreneurs in Latvia blame shadow economy on high taxes – survey
- 20.08.2018 В июле airBaltic перевезла более 450 000 пассажиров
- 20.08.2018 airBaltic carries over 450 000 passengers in July
- 20.08.2018 Думать некогда – работать надо
- 20.08.2018 More people think Latvian companies incapable of successfully competing with foreign ones – survey