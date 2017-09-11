Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
airBaltic carries over 450 000 passengers in July
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “Continuous double digit
growth is something we are really proud of, yet we must prepare for the future.
July was the very peak of our summer season, and we managed to maintain high
reliability and customer service standards.”
In July
2018, the airline performed 5 266 flights, or 10% more than in the same period
of 2017. During the first seven months of 2018 airBaltic has operated 31 845 flights. The airline’s load factor,
which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of
available seats in July 2018 was at a level of 86%, but during first seven
months of 2018 – 76%.
The 15-minute
flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic
during the first seven months of 2018 reached a level of 86.5%. This means that
more than 86 out of every 100 airBaltic
flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15
minutes. Only 2% of flights were delayed more than an hour.
