airBaltic carries over 450 000 passengers in July

The Latvian airline airBaltic in July 2018 has transported a record high number of passengers – 452 646 or 15% more than last year to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East. From January till July 2018, 2 329 485 or +19% passengers travelled with airBaltic.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “Continuous double digit growth is something we are really proud of, yet we must prepare for the future. July was the very peak of our summer season, and we managed to maintain high reliability and customer service standards.”





In July 2018, the airline performed 5 266 flights, or 10% more than in the same period of 2017. During the first seven months of 2018 airBaltic has operated 31 845 flights. The airline’s load factor, which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available seats in July 2018 was at a level of 86%, but during first seven months of 2018 – 76%.





The 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic during the first seven months of 2018 reached a level of 86.5%. This means that more than 86 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes. Only 2% of flights were delayed more than an hour.