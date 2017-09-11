Over 230,000 people attend Riga Festival

Over 230,000 people attended the Riga Festival, which was held last weekend to mark the 817th birthday of the Latvian capital city, informs LETA.

Representatives of the Riga City Council told that local residents, people from other cities and regions of Latvia, as well as foreign guests attended the festival’s events that took place in Riga’s parks, squares, sports facilities and cultural buildings.





As reported, during the three days of the Riga Festival various events took place at more than 40 venues offering people a rich program of cultural and sports events, as well as concerts.