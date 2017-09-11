Good for Business, Latvia
Over 230,000 people attend Riga Festival
Over 230,000 people attended the Riga Festival, which was held last weekend to mark the 817th birthday of the Latvian capital city, informs LETA.
Representatives
of the Riga City Council told that local residents, people from other cities
and regions of Latvia, as well as foreign guests attended the festival’s events
that took place in Riga’s parks, squares, sports facilities and cultural
buildings.
As
reported, during the three days of the Riga Festival various events took place
at more than 40 venues offering people a rich program of cultural and sports
events, as well as concerts.
