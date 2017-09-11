Estonia, Good for Business
UEFA Super Cup brings Estonia EUR 5 mln in extra tourist earnings
According to the Estonian Football Association, approximately 10,000
foreign visitors, including some 500 journalists, arrived in Tallinn in
connection with the match. The visitors left an estimated 5 mln euros in
Estonia, and in addition to the direct economic benefit the large-scale event
had a significantly bigger positive effect on Estonia as a travel destination,
EAS.
"It is believed that most of the football fans arrived in Estonia by
plane, and it is known that an average visitor arriving by plane leaves some
400 euros here. Considering also the higher than usual accommodation prices, we
can put our estimate of the additional tourism revenue at approximately five mln
euros," Annely Vurmer, head of the tourism development center at
EAS, said.
The event also raised awareness of Estonia by means of live television
broadcasts and social media posts by the clubs and their superstar players, who
have a big following all over the world.
"The presence of foreign journalists in so big numbers also gives us
confidence that the good word about Estonia as an excellent country for staging
various major events will spread and those on the lookout for a new destination
for their event will give consideration to Estonia," Vurmer said.
UEFA Europa League winner Atletico Madrid beat UEFA Champions League
governing champion Real Madrid 4-2 in the UEFA Super Cup match played at
Tallinn's Lillekula Stadium Wednesday night.
