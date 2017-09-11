Airport, Estonia, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
airBaltic to launch direct flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen
Earlier this year airBaltic launched direct flights from
Tallinn to London, and in October it will start flying from Tallinn to
Stockholm and Oslo. In 2019, airBaltic will be flying from Tallinn to 12
different destinations, CEO Martin Gauss said in a press release.
Ticket prices on the Tallinn-Malaga route will start from 79
euros, on the Brussels route from 39 euros and on the Copenhagen route from 29
euros.
At present airBaltic operates direct flights from Tallinn to
Riga, London, Berlin, Vienna, Vilnius, Amsterdam and Paris. The rest of the
destinations of airBaltic can be reached by Estonian passengers by changing
plane in Riga.
airBaltic saw its sales grow 22% year over year to 347.7 mln
euros in 2017 and its profit tripled to 4.6 mln euros. The company flies to
over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
