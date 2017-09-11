airBaltic to launch direct flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

The Latvian state-owned airline airBaltic will start operating direct flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen from June next year.

Earlier this year airBaltic launched direct flights from Tallinn to London, and in October it will start flying from Tallinn to Stockholm and Oslo. In 2019, airBaltic will be flying from Tallinn to 12 different destinations, CEO Martin Gauss said in a press release.





Ticket prices on the Tallinn-Malaga route will start from 79 euros, on the Brussels route from 39 euros and on the Copenhagen route from 29 euros.





At present airBaltic operates direct flights from Tallinn to Riga, London, Berlin, Vienna, Vilnius, Amsterdam and Paris. The rest of the destinations of airBaltic can be reached by Estonian passengers by changing plane in Riga.





airBaltic saw its sales grow 22% year over year to 347.7 mln euros in 2017 and its profit tripled to 4.6 mln euros. The company flies to over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.