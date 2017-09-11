Akropole invests EUR 7 mln in transport infrastructure development and beautification of the area

The developers of the shopping and recreation center Akropole have invested a total of EUR 7 mln in infrastructure development and beautification of the area around the mall; so far, two-thirds of infrastructure modernization projects have been completed, Akropole Riga informed LETA.

Easy access and customers' convenience are Akropole Riga's main priority. Once the construction is complete, transport infrastructure in the area will be much better, and the area will become much safer and convenient for pedestrians also, said Akropole Riga head and Akropolis Group board member Kaspars Beitins.





The infrastructure modernization projects include construction of new bus and tram stops, construction of a new overpass over Maskavas Street, reconstruction of several street sections, construction of new, well-lit pedestrian lanes and crossings, and others.





Akropole developers are also implementing several major beautification projects - more than 700 trees will be planted around the shopping mall, and there will be a playground for children of different ages.





As reported, Akropole, which is under construction at Maskavas Street in Riga, will one of the largest and most modern shopping centers in the Baltics. The multifunctional center, which will be around 98,000 square meters large, will house more than 200 stores, cafes, restaurants, an ice hall, a movie theater, a bowling alley and a children’s playground. The construction works are scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2019.





Total investments in the shopping mall are estimated at EUR 177 mln.