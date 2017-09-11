Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Real Estate, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.08.2018, 23:15
Akropole invests EUR 7 mln in transport infrastructure development and beautification of the area
Easy access and customers' convenience are Akropole Riga's main priority. Once the
construction is complete, transport infrastructure in the area will be much
better, and the area will become much safer and convenient for pedestrians
also, said Akropole Riga head and Akropolis Group board member Kaspars Beitins.
The infrastructure modernization projects include
construction of new bus and tram stops, construction of a new overpass over
Maskavas Street, reconstruction of several street sections, construction of
new, well-lit pedestrian lanes and crossings, and others.
Akropole developers are also implementing several major
beautification projects - more than 700 trees will be planted around the shopping
mall, and there will be a playground for children of different ages.
As reported, Akropole, which is under construction at
Maskavas Street in Riga, will one of the largest and most modern shopping
centers in the Baltics. The multifunctional center, which will be around 98,000
square meters large, will house more than 200 stores, cafes, restaurants, an
ice hall, a movie theater, a bowling alley and a children’s playground. The
construction works are scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2019.
Total investments in the shopping mall are estimated at EUR
177 mln.
