Thursday, 16.08.2018
Lithuania's Avia Solutions Group revenue up 21% to EUR 204.2 mln
The group's consolidated net profits jumped 5.3 times to
4.038 mln euros, the company sai din its first half report.
Revenue from aircraft maintenance and repair activity grew
16.9% to 89.305 mln euros. Revenue from aircraft ground handling and refueling
increased 16.5% to 93.974 mln euros. Revenue from charter flights and package
tours jumped 77.7% to 16.615 mln euros, and revenue from pilot and crew
training inched up 6% to 9.228 mln euros.
In lat June, ZIA Valda
Cyprus owned 27.96% of Avia Solutions
Group, 11.66% belongs to Cyprus' Haifo,
10.71% to Vilnius investment company Indeco:
Investment and Development, 8.99% to Mesotania
Holdings and 7.78 % to Harberin Enterprises.
It was reported in early July that Avia Solutions Group will be delisted from Warsaw stock exchange.
