Lithuania's Avia Solutions Group revenue up 21% to EUR 204.2 mln

Avia Solutions Group, an aviation business group controlled by Lithuanian businessman Gediminas Ziemelis, posted 204.172 mln euros in revenue in the first half of this year, up 21% from 168.797 mln euros in January-June last year.

The group's consolidated net profits jumped 5.3 times to 4.038 mln euros, the company sai din its first half report.





Revenue from aircraft maintenance and repair activity grew 16.9% to 89.305 mln euros. Revenue from aircraft ground handling and refueling increased 16.5% to 93.974 mln euros. Revenue from charter flights and package tours jumped 77.7% to 16.615 mln euros, and revenue from pilot and crew training inched up 6% to 9.228 mln euros.





In lat June, ZIA Valda Cyprus owned 27.96% of Avia Solutions Group, 11.66% belongs to Cyprus' Haifo, 10.71% to Vilnius investment company Indeco: Investment and Development, 8.99% to Mesotania Holdings and 7.78 % to Harberin Enterprises.





It was reported in early July that Avia Solutions Group will be delisted from Warsaw stock exchange.