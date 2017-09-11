Tallink starts expanding hotels

TLG Hotell, subsidiary of the listed Estonian shipping group Tallink Grupp, on Wednesday began an expansion and overhaul of the Tallink Spa & Conference Hotel and Tallink Express Hotel situated in the area of the Tallinn passenger port, informed LETA/BNS.

In the course of the works, a fifth level will be added to Tallink Express Hotel with 25 additional rooms, which will become part of Tallink Spa & Conference Hotel. Also the reception area and lounge bar of Tallink Spa & Conference Hotel, the reception area of the hotel's aquatic center, Hera beauty salons and rooms on the 5th floor of the hotel will be expanded, the company said.





In addition, the Nero restaurant will be overhauled and the hotel's conference center made bigger to be able to accommodate 500 people. In Tallink Express Hotel the reception area and the facade will be overhauled and an underground parking area built.





The author of the interior design of Tallink Spa & Conference Hotel is Sign Vertti Kivi & Co, which also made the interior design of the Tallink ship Megastar.





The interior design of Tallink Express Hotel is by Emil Urbel architects of Estonia.





To cause as little inconvenience to customers as possible, the works will be carried out in several stages. The works started on Wednesday and are estimated to be completed in the late spring of 2019.