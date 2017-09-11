Estonia, Good for Business, Real Estate, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.08.2018, 12:13
Tallink starts expanding hotels
In the course of the works, a fifth level will be added to Tallink Express Hotel with 25 additional rooms, which will become part of Tallink Spa & Conference Hotel. Also the reception area and lounge bar of Tallink Spa & Conference Hotel, the reception area of the hotel's aquatic center, Hera beauty salons and rooms on the 5th floor of the hotel will be expanded, the company said.
In addition, the Nero restaurant will be overhauled and the hotel's conference center made bigger to be able to accommodate 500 people. In Tallink Express Hotel the reception area and the facade will be overhauled and an underground parking area built.
The author of the interior design of Tallink Spa & Conference Hotel is Sign Vertti Kivi & Co, which also made the interior design of the Tallink ship Megastar.
The interior design of Tallink Express Hotel is by Emil Urbel architects of Estonia.
To cause as little inconvenience to customers as possible, the works will be carried out in several stages. The works started on Wednesday and are estimated to be completed in the late spring of 2019.
- 16.08.2018 Baltic Horizon завершил покупку рижского офисного здания стоимостью 17 млн. евро
- 16.08.2018 PPA примет новое патрульное судно от Baltic Workboats стоимостью 16 млн. евро
- 16.08.2018 EUR 40 mln contract signed to continue renovation of Mezaparks Grand Stage
- 16.08.2018 IKEA store to open in Latvia at the end of August
- 16.08.2018 Первый магазин IKEA в Латвии откроется 30 августа
- 16.08.2018 Lithuania's Novaturas sales up 38% to EUR 98.9 mln
- 16.08.2018 Enterprise Estonia to relocate 25 jobs to Parnu
- 16.08.2018 Audit: Estonia's IT, development center needs additional EUR 105 mln in 10 yrs
- 15.08.2018 Baltic Horizon Fund completed the acquisition of LNK Centre office building located in Riga
- 15.08.2018 Estonian EOD specialists helping train colleagues in Ukraine