EUR 40 mln contract signed to continue renovation of Mezaparks Grand Stage

The Riga City Council’s Property Department has signed a contract with LNK, RERE general partnership on carrying out phase one construction works of the second stage of the Mezaparks Grand Stage renovation and reconstruction for EUR 40.123 mln, Olegs Burovs (Honor to Serve Riga), chairman of the city council’s municipal property committee, told LETA.

Burovs said that receiving the construction permit for the project might take three to four weeks. “I therefore think that the builders might be able to get to work in the first half of September,” the councilor said.





This phase of the the Mezaparks Grand Stage renovation project is scheduled for completion by the July 2020 when the open-air stage will become the venue of the Latvian School Youth Song and Dance Celebration.





The first stage of the reconstruction project, which cost EUR 26.74 mln, was also carried out by LNK, RERE.