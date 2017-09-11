Construction, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Real Estate
EUR 40 mln contract signed to continue renovation of Mezaparks Grand Stage
The Riga City Council’s Property Department has signed a contract with LNK, RERE general partnership on carrying out phase one construction works of the second stage of the Mezaparks Grand Stage renovation and reconstruction for EUR 40.123 mln, Olegs Burovs (Honor to Serve Riga), chairman of the city council’s municipal property committee, told LETA.
Burovs said that receiving the construction permit for the
project might take three to four weeks. “I therefore think that the builders
might be able to get to work in the first half of September,” the councilor
said.
As reported, LNK, RERE general partnership has won the
contract to carry out phase one construction works of the second stage of the
Mezaparks Grand Stage renovation and reconstruction for EUR 40.123 mln.
This phase of the the Mezaparks Grand Stage renovation
project is scheduled for completion by the July 2020 when the open-air stage
will become the venue of the Latvian School Youth Song and Dance Celebration.
The first stage of the reconstruction project, which cost
EUR 26.74 mln, was also carried out by LNK, RERE.
