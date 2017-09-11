Good for Business, Latvia, Real Estate, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.08.2018, 12:13
IKEA store to open in Latvia at the end of August
“With only days remaining to the opening of the IKEA store in Latvia, we are starting to deliver the Latvian-language IKEA catalogue to residents of Riga and Riga Region today. Starting August 30, everyone is welcome to the largest IKEA store in the Baltics. IKEA’s vision is to improve everyday life for many people, offering them a wide range of functional, well-designed home interior goods for low prices so that they were affordable to as many people as possible,” said Inga Filipova, head of the IKEA store.
IKEA has built its new store at 2 Bikernieku Street in Dreilini, Stopini region. The store’s floor space is 34,500 square meters and its total territory is 10 hectares large. The IKEA store will also house an IKEA restaurant with 450 seats, a bistro and a store selling Swedish groceries.
Total investments made in the IKEA store have exceeded EUR 50 mln.
Paul Mason Properties, whose owner also has IKEA stores in Lithuania and Iceland, is the holder of the IKEA franchise in Latvia.
The Swedish furniture and household goods company IKEA was founded in 1943 by Ingvar Kamprad. Presently IKEA manages more than 400 stores in almost 50 countries across the globe, and around 10 percent of stores are managed by franchise companies.
- 16.08.2018 Baltic Horizon завершил покупку рижского офисного здания стоимостью 17 млн. евро
- 16.08.2018 PPA примет новое патрульное судно от Baltic Workboats стоимостью 16 млн. евро
- 16.08.2018 Tallink starts expanding hotels
- 16.08.2018 SAF Tehnika Group posts EUR 215,000 unaudited loss for last FY
- 16.08.2018 EUR 40 mln contract signed to continue renovation of Mezaparks Grand Stage
- 16.08.2018 Candidates invited to apply for Rundale Palace Museum director's post
- 16.08.2018 Riga State Gymnasium No. 1 tops Star Ranking of Latvia's schools
- 16.08.2018 Первый магазин IKEA в Латвии откроется 30 августа
- 16.08.2018 Lithuania's Novaturas sales up 38% to EUR 98.9 mln
- 15.08.2018 Baltic Horizon Fund completed the acquisition of LNK Centre office building located in Riga