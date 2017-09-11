Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Tourism
Thursday, 16.08.2018, 10:40
Lithuania's Novaturas sales up 38% to EUR 98.9 mln
BC, Vilnius, 16.08.2018.
Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in Lithuania, posted 98.9 mln euros in revenue in the seven months of this year, up 38% from the same period last year, informed LETA/BNS.
In July alone, the company's turnover rose 23% to 19.1 mln
euros, Novaturas announced via the
Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.
Novaturas serviced
36,100 people in July, 26% more than a year ago, and the number rose 38 % to
170,600 in the seven months.
Central European Tour Operator owns 47.4% of Novaturas. Its shares are quoted on the
Vilnius and Warsaw stock exchanges.
