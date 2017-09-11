Lithuania's Novaturas sales up 38% to EUR 98.9 mln

Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in Lithuania, posted 98.9 mln euros in revenue in the seven months of this year, up 38% from the same period last year, informed LETA/BNS.

In July alone, the company's turnover rose 23% to 19.1 mln euros, Novaturas announced via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.





Novaturas serviced 36,100 people in July, 26% more than a year ago, and the number rose 38 % to 170,600 in the seven months.





Central European Tour Operator owns 47.4% of Novaturas. Its shares are quoted on the Vilnius and Warsaw stock exchanges.