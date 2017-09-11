Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Tourism

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Thursday, 16.08.2018, 10:40

Lithuania's Novaturas sales up 38% to EUR 98.9 mln

BC, Vilnius, 16.08.2018.Print version
Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in Lithuania, posted 98.9 mln euros in revenue in the seven months of this year, up 38% from the same period last year, informed LETA/BNS.

In July alone, the company's turnover rose 23% to 19.1 mln euros, Novaturas announced via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.


Novaturas serviced 36,100 people in July, 26% more than a year ago, and the number rose 38 % to 170,600 in the seven months.


Central European Tour Operator owns 47.4% of Novaturas. Its shares are quoted on the Vilnius and Warsaw stock exchanges.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 