Construction, Energy, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 15.08.2018, 11:19
Elering signs agreements worth 60 mln euros for building Balticconnector compressor stations
“With the contracts signed today, we take the last big step
toward the full launch of the Estonia-Finland gas connection in 2020.These are
extraordinary projects also in the sense that to this point the Estonian gas
system does not have a single compressor station,” said chairman of the Elering management board, Taavi Veskimägi.
The cost of the compressor station to be built in Pakrineeme
on the Pakri peninsula is 31.4 mln euros. The engineering design and
construction partners for the station are Control
Process S.A. and Grupa Azoty Polskie
Konsorcjum Chemiczne sp. z o.o.
The cost of the Puiatu compressor station to be established
in Väike-Kõpu Village in Viljandi Rural Municipality is 28.3 mln euros and the
design and construction work will be performed by Control Process S.A.
Both compressor stations will be remotely controlled from Elering’s control centre in Tallinn and
each will have one electrically-driven, environmentally friendly compressor
device.
The maximum output pressure of the Paldiski compressor
station is 80 bar in the Finland direction and 54 bar in the direction of the
Estonian gas transmission network and the station has the capacity to transport
7 mln cubic metres of gas per day. The maximum operating pressure of the Puiatu
compressor station is 54 bar in both directions and the capacity is 10 mln
cubic metres of gas per day.
A facility will be established at Paldiski compressor
station for measuring the quantities of gas entering and exiting Estonia at
this point, gas pressure regulation and protection systems and a
half-kilometre-long gas pipeline connecting the compressor station with the
Balticconnector undersea pipeline. Pipeline intelligent gauge launching and
receiving line will also be built at both compressor stations.
The gas transport capacity through the compressor stations
must be achieved within 16 months of the conclusion of the contracts, and
within 21 months, the compressor equipment must be ready for a dry run. At the
26-month mark, both compressor stations have to be completely ready.
