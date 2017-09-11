Riga Circus hopes to reopen for public in September

Renovation of the Riga Circus facade is complete and the circus is hoping to host the tenth contemporary art festival Survival Kit in September, the Riga Circus board member Inara Kehre told a press conference, citing LETA.

According to Kehre, the circus is now safe to enter, and the facade of the building also poses no threat to the public.





"The immediate dangers have been averted, but there is still a lot to do to make the building meet the modern-day requirements."





The new circus season will open on September 5 at the Mikhail Chekhov Riga Russian Theater, where Gravity and Other Myths from Australia will perform.





Local troupe Kvadrifons will be performing regularly at the Riga Circus from October. The first multimedia project it will stage at the circus will be dedicated to the Riga Circus' history of 130 years.





The first circus performance at the Riga Circus arena will be in December, when artists from Great Britain will perform at the circus.





As reported, the Culture Ministry is planning to invest approximately EUR 3 mln from the European Union funds in reconstruction of the Riga Circus by 2022.