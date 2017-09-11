Culture, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism
Riga Circus hopes to reopen for public in September
According to Kehre, the circus is now safe to enter, and the
facade of the building also poses no threat to the public.
"The immediate dangers have been averted, but there is
still a lot to do to make the building meet the modern-day requirements."
The new circus season will open on September 5 at the
Mikhail Chekhov Riga Russian Theater, where Gravity and Other Myths from Australia
will perform.
Local troupe Kvadrifons will be performing regularly at the
Riga Circus from October. The first multimedia project it will stage at the
circus will be dedicated to the Riga Circus' history of 130 years.
The first circus performance at the Riga Circus arena will
be in December, when artists from Great Britain will perform at the circus.
As reported, the Culture Ministry is planning to invest
approximately EUR 3 mln from the European Union funds in reconstruction of the
Riga Circus by 2022.
