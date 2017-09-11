Analytics, Economics, Employment, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Labour-market, Latvia, Lithuania, Statistics
Temporary and part-time jobs on the rise in the EU
The
proportion of women in temporary employment in the EU in 2017 (14%) was almost
the same as the proportion of men (13%).
The total
share of temporary employees varied among the Member States, with the highest
shares observed in Poland and Spain (both 26%), Portugal (22%) and Croatia (20%),
and the lowest in Romania (1%), Lithuania (2%), Estonia and Latvia (both 3%).
The growth
of part-time work represents another significant change in working conditions.
The share of people working part-time in the EU rose from 15% in 2002 to 19% in
2017. Part-time employment was much more common among women (31%) than men (8%)
in the EU in 2017.
The total
share of part-time workers varied among the Member States, with the highest
proportions observed in the Netherlands (47%), Austria (28%), Germany (27%),
Belgium and the United Kingdom (both 24%), and the lowest in Bulgaria (2%),
Hungary (4%) and Croatia (5%).
