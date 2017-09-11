Temporary and part-time jobs on the rise in the EU

According to Eurostat data, the possibility of finding a permanent job decreased slightly between 2002 and 2017, as the share of temporary employees in the EU increased from 11% in 2002 to 13% in 2017.

The proportion of women in temporary employment in the EU in 2017 (14%) was almost the same as the proportion of men (13%).





The total share of temporary employees varied among the Member States, with the highest shares observed in Poland and Spain (both 26%), Portugal (22%) and Croatia (20%), and the lowest in Romania (1%), Lithuania (2%), Estonia and Latvia (both 3%).





The growth of part-time work represents another significant change in working conditions. The share of people working part-time in the EU rose from 15% in 2002 to 19% in 2017. Part-time employment was much more common among women (31%) than men (8%) in the EU in 2017.





The total share of part-time workers varied among the Member States, with the highest proportions observed in the Netherlands (47%), Austria (28%), Germany (27%), Belgium and the United Kingdom (both 24%), and the lowest in Bulgaria (2%), Hungary (4%) and Croatia (5%).







