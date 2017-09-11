Israel's Nayax opens its branch in Lithuania

Izrael's Nayax, a global leader of cashless payment solutions and management platform for unattended retail, has been issued a Payment Institution (PI) license from the Board of the Bank of Lithuania. With the changes in PSD2, and issuance of the Payment Institution license, Nayax will continue to provide money remittance services to customers in the EEA (European Economic Area) zone.

Photo: nayax.com

Nayax Europe UAB was registered on August 7 and is lead by Mindaugas Siuskus. Its authorized capital stands at 23,000 euros. Nayax Europe, with all of Nayax offices, practice the most secure transactions, adhering to full GDPR and PSD2 compliancy. Nayax’s certifications include EMV level 1 + 2, PCI, to ensure satisfaction and trust to all its customers and to their consumers.





As a full-service provider of complete cashless payment solutions for unattended, automated devices, Nayax’s solution includes cashless payment devices and management system for unattended retail industries, including unattended retail, OCS, vending machines, photo booths, self-serve kiosks, kiddie rides, laundromats and more. The company develops proprietary software and hardware, which includes POS card readers, machine and inventory management, complete reporting suite, and consumer engagement tools. Nayax’s open platform and APIs allow for easy integration with other companies’ solutions and ERP software for a-to-z endeavours. Nayax devices are installed in more than 65 countries and accept 26 currencies.





“Nayax has long been situated as a global leader in cashless payments and management system for the unattended retail market,” say Yair Nechmad, CEO, Nayax LTD. “The receipt of this Payment Institution license is a great milestone in our payment service roadmap; we’ll be in an even stronger position to offer our customers the services they are looking for to grow their businesses.”





Established in Israel in 2005, Nayax operates in more than 65 countries, performing transactions in 26 currencies, via over 250,000 devices.