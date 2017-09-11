Financial Services, Good for Business, Lithuania, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 13.08.2018, 17:59
Israel's Nayax opens its branch in Lithuania
|Photo: nayax.com
Nayax Europe UAB was registered on August 7 and is
lead by Mindaugas Siuskus. Its authorized capital stands at 23,000
euros. Nayax Europe, with all of Nayax offices, practice the most secure
transactions, adhering to full GDPR and PSD2 compliancy. Nayax’s certifications include EMV level 1 + 2, PCI, to ensure
satisfaction and trust to all its customers and to their consumers.
As a full-service provider of complete cashless payment solutions for
unattended, automated devices, Nayax’s solution includes cashless payment
devices and management system for unattended retail industries, including
unattended retail, OCS, vending machines, photo booths, self-serve kiosks,
kiddie rides, laundromats and more. The company develops proprietary software
and hardware, which includes POS card readers, machine and inventory
management, complete reporting suite, and consumer engagement tools. Nayax’s
open platform and APIs allow for easy integration with other companies’
solutions and ERP software for a-to-z endeavours. Nayax devices are installed
in more than 65 countries and accept 26 currencies.
“Nayax has long been situated as a global leader in cashless payments and
management system for the unattended retail market,” say Yair Nechmad,
CEO, Nayax LTD. “The receipt of this
Payment Institution license is a great milestone in our payment service
roadmap; we’ll be in an even stronger position to offer our customers the
services they are looking for to grow their businesses.”
Established in Israel in 2005, Nayax
operates in more than 65 countries, performing transactions in 26 currencies,
via over 250,000 devices.
- 13.08.2018 Estonia hoping to get online doctor appointment system working in 2019
- 13.08.2018 Merger of LMT and Lattelecom is inevitable in future – Baltcom
- 13.08.2018 Inflation behind rise in people living below poverty line in Lithuania – expert
- 13.08.2018 Wind energy brings electricity price down in Lithuania – Litgrid
- 13.08.2018 40% молодых латвийцев намерены развивать собственный бизнес – опрос банка SEB
- 13.08.2018 Fitch revises Lithuania's rating outlook from stable to positive
- 13.08.2018 Nortal asking Estonia to sign agreement on avoidance of double taxation with Botswana
- 13.08.2018 Lithuania's Auga Group enters Canadian market
- 13.08.2018 H1 profit of Silvano grows by nearly half on year
- 13.08.2018 Auga group выходит на рынок Канады