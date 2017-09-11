Belarus, Estonia, Good for Business, Industry, Markets and Companies, Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 13.08.2018, 11:59
H1 profit of Silvano grows by nearly half on year
|Photo: silvanofashion.com
The company's revenue in the first half-year of 2018 totaled 33.5 mln
euros, compared with 32.8 mln euros from the same period in 2017, which means
that growth was 2.2%, it can be seen from the company's interim report.
The company's net profit soared 47.6%, from 5.7 mln to 8.4 mln euros.
The company's biggest market is still Russia, which contributed 61% of
the revenue and where sales grew 12.2% to 20.6 mln euros, while in rubles
revenue grew 29.6%. The Russian subsidiary opened four new stores in the first
half of 2018 and the number of the company's stores in the country is now 40.
"The group will continue opening its own stores. In addition to
growing sales and better control of the market, this allows further development
of the retail concept of the group's brands to make it more attractive for us
and our franchise retail partners," the management board said.
In Belarus the company's revenue was 8.1 mln euros, which is 13% less
than in the same period in 2017. Calculated in Belaruian rubles, sales grew 2.2%
on year. Sales on the Ukrainian market grew 9.5% to 1.7 mln euros, while in
Ukrainian hryvnias revenue grew 18%.
Silvano's
wholesales increased 3.5% during the six-month period to 23.3 mln euros and
retail sales inched down by 0.1% to 10.2 mln euros. Wholesales amounted to 69.5%
and retail sales 30.5% of total sales.
Silvano Fashion Group
AS is a holding company that controls a group of enterprises involved in
the design, manufacturing, wholesale, franchise and retail sales of ladies'
lingerie.
- 13.08.2018 There is shortage of low-qualified workforce – Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija
- 13.08.2018 Fitch revises Lithuania's rating outlook from stable to positive
- 13.08.2018 Nortal asking Estonia to sign agreement on avoidance of double taxation with Botswana
- 13.08.2018 Lithuania's Auga Group enters Canadian market
- 13.08.2018 Auga group выходит на рынок Канады
- 13.08.2018 Оборот Gamma-A повысился на 13,5% в 2017 году
- 13.08.2018 Латвия освоила 65% доступных фондов ЕС
- 13.08.2018 Больше всего не хватает малоквалифицированных работников - Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija
- 13.08.2018 Чистая прибыль Silvano Fashion Group за полгода выросла на 47,6%
- 10.08.2018 Первый эстонский беспилотный автомобиль представили на Фестивале мнений в Пайде