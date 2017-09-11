Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Railways, Transport
Procurement announced for Phase 1 of Latvian railway electrification project
Applicants
can submit qualification documents by 20 September 2018. The
procurement documentation is available at the home page of VAS Latvijas
dzelzceļš (LDz); likewise, information about the procurement is available in
the system of the Procurement Monitoring Bureau (IUB) and the Official Gazette
of the European Union.
During
Phase 1 of the railway electrification, the total costs are expected at EUR 441
mln (the announced procurement amount thereof is EUR 425 mln). Of the
total costs for Phase 1, EUR 347 mln are provided as co-funding from the
European Union Cohesion Fund; and the remaining EUR 94 mln are provided by
own funds of VAS Latvijas dzelzceļš.
During
Phase 1 of electrification, it is planned to electrify the following railway lines
by the end of 2023: Daugavpils–Krustpils, Rēzekne-Krustpils and Krustpils-Riga.
The
announced procurement provides for construction/reconstruction of these lines’
power supply systems, contact line system, alarm system, centralisation and
blocking, and communication system, rail road, technical security system,
buildings and structures, thus ensuring the functionality of one fully
electrified transit corridor by 2023.
On 29 March
this year, LDz received an opinion from the Central Finance and Contracting
Agency that supports the project and its submission to the Ministry of Finance
for further advancement at the European Commission. The final opinion from
JASPERS* experts has been obtained, and before transferring the project
documentation to the European Commission (EC), it will be assessed by an
independent expert from the EC technical support under JASPERS IQR (JASPERS
Independent Quality Review).
In the
meanwhile, a funding procedure has been initiated with the European Investment
Bank to provide for LDz co-funding.
The project
will be implemented within measure 6.2.1.1 “Electrification of the Latvian
Railway Network” of specific support objective 6.2.1 “To ensure a competitive
and environmentally-friendly TEN-T railway network, promoting its safety,
quality and capacity” of operational programme “Development and Employment”.
* JASPERS
(Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions) is a partnership
between three partners (European Commission, EIB and EBRD), which provides
technical assistance to the Member States of the EU in the Central and Eastern
Europe to help prepare high quality major projects to be submitted to the
European Commission for support and co-funding from EU Structural Funds and
Cohesion Funds. JASPERS’ assistance aims at facilitating sooner approval of
projects at the European Commission and successful implementation of the
cohesion policy. This service is free of charge for Member States.
VAS
Latvijas dzelzceļš is a public railway infrastructure manager and the Latvian
Railways Group holding company. The group includes six subsidiaries: AS
LatRailNet, which determines infrastructure charges and distributes railway
infrastructure capacity; SIA LDZ CARGO, which provides rail freight and
international passenger transport services; SIA LDZ infrastruktūra – an
infrastructure construction and maintenance company; SIA LDZ ritošā sastāva
serviss – a rolling stock repair and maintenance company; SIA LDZ apsardze – a
security company; and SIA LDZ Loģistika – a logistics company.
