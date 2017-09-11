Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 10.08.2018, 11:38
Lido consolidated turnover increases 12.8% in 2017
Lido Marketing
Manager Inese Blaune told that 2017
was a year of development and continuous upgrades for the company - a new
restaurant opened at Imanta shopping mall Damme, new technologies were
introduced at the company's restaurants and production facilities, and much
more. Last year Lido had slightly more than 1,300 employees.
Lido CEO Maris Blumbergs said that market share
expansion and innovation would were the company's priorities in 2018. The
company will focus on new catering concepts, for instance, there is now a grill
zone at the Lido restaurant next to
Vermanes Garden where customers can grill their meals themselves, as well as a
wrap zone. Lido will continue
expanding in Latvia and Europe and work on new, innovative solutions, for
instance, service automation at some of the Lido restaurants, added Blumbergs.
Lido was founded
in 1991, the company's share capital is EUR 992,428. Gunars Kirsons is the largest shareholder with approximately 75%
stake. Lido Group is made up of 13
restaurants and three stores in Riga and in the vicinity of the city, as well
as three restaurants in Tallinn, two Kirsons restaurants and a production
facility in Berlin, and a meat production facility, confectionery and brewery
in Riga.
- 10.08.2018 Производитель кухонной продукции Fissman расширяет торговую сеть в Латвии
- 10.08.2018 Lithuania's Akmenes Cementas expects smaller losses this year
- 10.08.2018 Lithuania's Novaturas to spend EUR 6 mln on interim dividends
- 10.08.2018 В Латвии возрастает количество краж устройств GPS c сельскохозяйственной техники
- 10.08.2018 Bank of Latvia to sell Rimsevics’ limousine for almost EUR 80,000
- 10.08.2018 Number of passengers carried by airBaltic might grow by more than 20% in 2018
- 09.08.2018 Depo DIY retailer raises turnover 7.7% in 2017
- 09.08.2018 June, foreign trade turnover in goods in Latvia was 9.1% higher than in 2017 i
- 09.08.2018 Ryanair отменила авиарейсы из Риги в Брюссель, Берлин и Бремен
- 09.08.2018 Marek Helm to head Nortal's Gulf, Africa operations