Depo DIY retailer raises turnover 7.7% in 2017

Latvia’s do-it-yourself retail chain Depo DIY (Depo) turned over EUR 219.105 mln in 2017, up 7.7% from a year before, while the company’s profit dropped 2.3% y-o-y to EUR 11.931 mln, according to information available at Firmas.lv, writes LETA.

At the same time, the turnover of Depo group grew 16% y-o-y to EUR 238.287 mln and its profit was EUR 10.131 mln.





The company’s management said that last year Depo reinforced its leading position in Latvia’s DIY segment. This was achieved thanks to an effective marketing strategy, minimization of risks and creation of a client structure that could ensure the necessary cash flow.





The group’s Lithuanian subsidiary Depo DIY LT opened its second Depo store in Panevezys in 2017, and another store opened in Vilnius in April 2018. The Lithuanian subsidiary continues work on developing new stores.





The Depo management described the company’s finances as stable.





In 2016, Depo posted EUR 203.417 mln in turnover and a profit of EUR 12.218 mln.

Founded in 2004, Depo is fully owned by DMT Pluss company.