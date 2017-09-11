Good for Business, Latvia, Port, Tourism, Transport
Passenger turnover at Riga Port up 6.2% in first seven months
n the first seven months of this year, Riga Port services a total of 514,360 passengers, which was 6.2% more when compared to the same period last year, the port informed.
Furthermore, in the first seven months of the year, the port serviced a total of 49,925 passengers, which was 13.6% less when compared to the same period last year.
At the moment, Estonian ferry company Tallink ensures a daily ferry between Riga and Stockholm.
As reported, passenger turnover at Riga Port reached 830,380 last year, which was by 42.8% more than the previous year.
