Passenger turnover at Riga Port up 6.2% in first seven months

Furthermore, in the first seven months of the year, the port serviced a total of 49,925 passengers, which was 13.6% less when compared to the same period last year.





At the moment, Estonian ferry company Tallink ensures a daily ferry between Riga and Stockholm.





As reported, passenger turnover at Riga Port reached 830,380 last year, which was by 42.8% more than the previous year.



