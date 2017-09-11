Estonia's exports up 17% on year in June in 2018

According to Statistics Estonia, in June 2018, the exports of goods increased by 17% and imports by 18% compared to June 2017. The growth in trade was affected the most by increased trade in mineral products. In the first half-year, compared to the same period of the previous year, the exports of goods increased by 10% and imports by 8%.

In June 2018, exports from Estonia amounted to 1.3 bln euros and imports to Estonia to 1.4 bln euros at current prices. The trade deficit was 153 mln euros (in June 2017, it was 114 mln euros).

In June 2018, the top destination countries of Estonia’s exports were Finland (15% of Estonia’s total exports of goods), Latvia (11%) and Sweden (10%). Electrical equipment and base metals and articles of base metal were the main commodities exported to Finland; mineral products (fuel additives, electricity) and transport equipment (motor cars) were the main commodities exported to Latvia; electrical equipment and wood and articles of wood were the main commodities exported to Sweden. The biggest increase occurred in exports to the USA (up by 52 mln euros), Singapore (up by 42 mln euros) and Latvia (up by 41 mln euros). In exports to the USA, the exports of electrical equipment (data communication equipment) increased the most. There was also an increase in the exports of mineral products to Singapore and Latvia. The biggest decrease occurred in exports to the Netherlands (down by 22 mln euros).

In June, the biggest share in the exports of goods was held by electrical equipment and mineral products (both 16% share of the total exports of goods), followed by wood and articles of wood (11%). The greatest increase was in the exports of mineral products (up by 77 mln euros) and wood and articles of wood and electrical equipment (both up by 25 mln euros).

The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports was 74% in June 2018. The exports of goods of Estonian origin increased by 20% and re-exports by 7%. Increased exports in the commodity sections of mineral products (oil, shale oil, fuel additives) and wood and articles of wood (glue-laminated boards, sawn timber, wooden doors) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (prefabricated wood buildings) contributed to the increase in the exports of goods of Estonian origin.

The main countries of consignment in June 2018 were Finland (13% share of Estonia’s total imports of goods), Lithuania and Germany (both 10%). The main commodities imported were: mineral products and electrical equipment from Finland, mineral products and raw materials and products of chemical industry from Lithuania, and transport equipment and mechanical appliances from Germany. The biggest increase occurred in imports from Russia (up by 57 mln euros), Belarus (up by 47 mln euros) and Lithuania (up by 33 mln euros), where the imports of mineral products (motor spirit, fuel additives) increased the most.

The main commodities imported to Estonia were mineral products (18% of Estonia’s total imports of goods), electrical equipment (14%) and transport equipment (11%). The greatest increase was in the imports of mineral products (up by 153 mln euros), electrical equipment (up by 20 mln euros) and mechanical appliances (up by 17 mln euros).

In the 2nd quarter of 2018, exports of goods from Estonia amounted to 3.7 bln euros and imports to Estonia to 4.2 bln euros. The trade deficit in the 2nd quarter was 536 mln euros (in the 2nd quarter of 2017, it was 452 mln euros).

In the 2nd quarter of 2018, the growth in exports compared to the same period of the previous year was supported by increased exports of mineral products (up by 181 mln euros), wood and articles of wood (up by 57 mln euros), transport equipment (up by 37 mln euros), and miscellaneous manufactured articles (up by 36 mln euros). In the comparison of countries, exports have increased the most to the USA (up by 108 mln euros), Latvia (up by 101 mln euros) and Finland (up by 69 mln euros). At the same time, exports to Sweden have decreased the most (down by 58 mln euros).

In the 2nd quarter of 2018 compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017, the growth in imports was significantly affected by an increase in the imports of mineral products (up by 296 mln euros), electrical equipment (up by 68 mln euros) and mechanical appliances (up by 59 mln euros). By country, imports grew the most from Belarus (up by 125 mln euros), Sweden (up by 111 mln euros) and Russia (up by 92 mln euros).

Estonia’s foreign trade by month, 2017–2018 Month Exports, million euros Imports, million euros Balance, million euros 2017 2018 change, % 2017 2018 change, % 2017 2018 First half-year 6,350 6,987 10 7,453 8,054 8 -1,104 -1,067 I quarter 3,090 3,288 6 3,742 3,820 2 -652 -531 January 940 1,029 10 1,350 1,250 -7 -410 -221 February 972 1,117 15 1,072 1,205 12 -100 -88 March 1,179 1,142 -3 1,321 1,365 3 -142 -222 II quarter 3,259 3,699 13 3,711 4,235 14 -452 -536 April 1,027 1,192 16 1,212 1,365 13 -185 -172 May 1,148 1,241 8 1,300 1,451 12 -153 -210 June 1,085 1,266 17 1,199 1,419 18 -114 -153

Main foreign trade partners of Estonia, June 2018 Country of destination,

group of countries Exports,

million euros Share,

% Change on same

month of previous year, % Country of consignment,

group of countries Imports,

million euros Share,

% Change on same

month of previous year, % TOTAL 1,266 100 17 TOTAL 1,419 100 18 EU-28 866 68 11 EU-28 1,100 78 10 Euro area 19 615 49 14 Euro area 19 774 55 7 Non-EU 400 32 33 Non-EU 319 22 60 1. Finland 192 15 12 1. Finland 180 13 17 2. Latvia 143 11 40 2. Lithuania 146 10 29 3. Sweden 129 10 -13 3. Germany 141 10 12 4. Germany 82 6 15 4. Sweden 127 9 15 5. USA 76 6 - 5. Russia 117 8 95 6. Russia 72 6 -19 6. Latvia 103 7 5 7. Norway 64 5 56 7. Poland 85 6 0 8. Lithuania 64 5 3 8. Netherlands 69 5 -8 9. Singapore 43 3 - 9. Belarus 54 4 - 10. Denmark 40 3 60 10. United Kingdom 47 3 54

Exports and imports by commodity section, June 2018 Commodity section (chapter) by Combined Nomenclature (CN) Exports Imports Balance,

million euros million

euros share,

% change on same

period of previous year, % million

euros share,

% change on same

period of previous year, % TOTAL 1,266 100 17 1,419 100 18 -153 Agricultural products and food preparations (I–IV) 93 7 2 131 9 -6 -38 Mineral products (V) 202 16 62 248 18 - -46 Raw materials and products of chemical industry (VI) 65 5 19 116 8 13 -51 Articles of plastics and rubber (VII) 39 3 8 72 5 6 -34 Wood and articles of wood (IX) 138 11 22 49 3 22 89 Paper and articles thereof (X) 28 2 -5 25 2 4 3 Textiles and textile articles (XI) 32 3 -4 52 4 4 -21 Base metals and articles of base metal (XV) 105 8 19 130 9 10 -25 Mechanical appliances (84) 97 8 1 141 10 14 -45 Electrical equipment (85) 205 16 14 195 14 12 10 Transport equipment (XVII) 82 6 10 151 11 5 -68 Optical, measuring, precision instruments (XVIII) 34 3 -10 31 2 -1 3 Miscellaneous manufactured articles (XX) 112 9 21 33 2 0 79 Other 35 3 2 46 3 -17 -11















