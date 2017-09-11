Construction, Education and Science, Estonia, Good for Business, Lithuania, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 09.08.2018, 09:46
Estonian Merko to build school in Vilnius for EUR 4 mln
BC, Tallinn, 09.08.2018.Print version
UAB Merko statyba, a company of the listed Estonian construction group AS Merko Ehitus, has entered into a contract with the Office of Finance and Administrative Services of the Archdiocese of Vilnius to perform the construction works for a new school building in Vilnius, Merko informed the stock exchange.
The contract value is over 4r mln euros, plus VAT. The works
on the school building located at Medeinos str. 14, Vilnius are scheduled to be
completed in July 2019.
UAB Merko statyba is
a Lithuanian construction company which offers construction services in the
fields of general construction and residential construction.
