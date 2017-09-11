57 new charging stations for electric cars to be installed in Lithuania

57 new charging stations for electric cars will be installed across Lithuania by the end of this year as the country is expanding infrastructure for such vehicles, informs LETA/BNS.

1.5 mln euros will be allocated for the project from EU support, and another 15% will be spent by municipalities.





Transport Minister Rokas Masiulis says the move will be aimed at promoting the use of non-polluting cars.





New charging stations will be installed in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipeda, Alytus, Birstonas, Jonava, Kedainiai, Marijampole, Mazeikiai, Neringa, Palanga, Panevezys, Taurage, Telsiai, Utena and Visaginas.





12 public high-power charging stations were installed in Lithuania alongside the Vilnius-Klaipeda highway in 2014-2017, and one station was installed near the Vilnius-Panevezys highway. Another 14 stations are set to be installed near the trans-European road network by the end of this year.