485 food products awarded Green Spoon quality label

The national food quality label Green Spoon has so far been awarded to 485 food products made by 125 Latvian companies, and 277 products made by 50 companies have earned the Burgundy Spoon labeling, informs LETA referring to the Latvian Federation of Food Companies (LPUF).

LPUF said that since the federation has taken charge of the food quality labels the number of companies and products using these logos has been growing with each year. In 2014, for instance, Green Spoon had been granted to 165 products made by 53 companies and 29 products made by five companies were entitled to use the Burgundy Spoon logo.





The Green Spoon label is granted to those food products that have been grown or produced in Latvia, and the Burgundy Spoon is awarded to products the full production cycle of which takes place in Latvia in line with increased quality standards and that do not contain genetically modified organisms.