Foodstuff, Good for Business, Industry, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 08.08.2018, 12:00
485 food products awarded Green Spoon quality label
BC, Riga, 08.08.2018.Print version
The national food quality label Green Spoon has so far been awarded to 485 food products made by 125 Latvian companies, and 277 products made by 50 companies have earned the Burgundy Spoon labeling, informs LETA referring to the Latvian Federation of Food Companies (LPUF).
LPUF said
that since the federation has taken charge of the food quality labels the
number of companies and products using these logos has been growing with each
year. In 2014, for instance, Green Spoon had been granted to 165 products made
by 53 companies and 29 products made by five companies were entitled to use the
Burgundy Spoon logo.
The Green
Spoon label is granted to those food products that have been grown or produced
in Latvia, and the Burgundy Spoon is awarded to products the full production
cycle of which takes place in Latvia in line with increased quality standards
and that do not contain genetically modified organisms.
Other articles:
- 08.08.2018 Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants down 11.8% year-on-year in H1
- 08.08.2018 Юрис Рекшня: В Латвии много начальников, а нужны руководители
- 08.08.2018 Rising grain prices will push food prices up - Lithuanian producers
- 08.08.2018 На территории бывшей Шкиротавской тюрьмы будет создан инновационный центр
- 07.08.2018 Wizz Air to launch Kaunas – Turku flights
- 07.08.2018 Tele2 to spend over EUR 600,000 on compensations to clients for mobile roaming disruptions
- 07.08.2018 Building materials producer Cemex raises 2017 sales in Latvia by 34.6%
- 07.08.2018 Cargo turnover in Baltic ports down 0.1% in H1
- 07.08.2018 Cesu Alus brewery raises turnover 14.7% in 2017
- 07.08.2018 Galerija Azur shopping center in Riga to be renovated