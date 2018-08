Wizz Air to launch Kaunas – Turku flights

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air will launch flights from Lithuania's second-largest city of Kaunas to the Finnish city of Turku in the fall, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: wizzair.com

The flights will start on November 9 and take place on Mondays and Fridays, the company said.





Finnair currently flies from Vilnius to Helsinki.





On Monday, Wizz Air also announced the planned launch of Vilnius – Lvov flights in late October.