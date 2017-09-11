Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Medicine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 06.08.2018, 09:09
Turnover of Latvia’s Recipe Plus drug wholesaler up 2.6% in 2017
BC, Riga, 06.08.2018.Print version
Turnover of Latvia’s Recipe Plus drug wholesaler last year reached EUR 175.714 mln, which is by 2.6% more than in 2016, while profits decreased by almost 16.7% to EUR 10.47 mln, according to Firmas.lv business database.
The company’s turnover in 2016 was EUR 171.287 mln, and
profit reached EUR 12.567 mln.
The company’s management said that last year sales to
medical institutions, social care centers, drugstores in hospitals and other
wholesalers increased in Latvia.
This year the company plans to invest resources in
professional growth of its employees and customers.
The company was founded in 1995 and its share capital is EUR
1.64 mln. Recipe Plus is owned by Repharm.
Other articles:
- 06.08.2018 Government to allocate EUR 4.3 mln for Latvia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai
- 06.08.2018 East-West Transit increased turnover by 26.6% last year
- 06.08.2018 Latvia cleared to purchase Black Hawk helicopters from U.S.
- 06.08.2018 EUR 6.7 mln worth of fines issued from speed cameras in Latvia so far this year
- 06.08.2018 Increase in number of local government employees accused of corrupt activities in Latvia since 2015
- 03.08.2018 Number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries on Riga-Stockholm route down 0.1% in July
- 03.08.2018 Finnish shipper Viking Line carries 951,000 passengers in July
- 03.08.2018 EC OKs earlier direct payments to Lithuanian farmers due to drought
- 03.08.2018 Poland's MCI cleared to take full control of Baltic e-retailer Pigu
- 03.08.2018 67% of business representatives in Latvia are worried about shortage of laborforce – survey