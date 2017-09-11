Turnover of Latvia’s Recipe Plus drug wholesaler up 2.6% in 2017

Turnover of Latvia’s Recipe Plus drug wholesaler last year reached EUR 175.714 mln, which is by 2.6% more than in 2016, while profits decreased by almost 16.7% to EUR 10.47 mln, according to Firmas.lv business database.

The company’s turnover in 2016 was EUR 171.287 mln, and profit reached EUR 12.567 mln.

The company’s management said that last year sales to medical institutions, social care centers, drugstores in hospitals and other wholesalers increased in Latvia.





This year the company plans to invest resources in professional growth of its employees and customers.





The company was founded in 1995 and its share capital is EUR 1.64 mln. Recipe Plus is owned by Repharm.