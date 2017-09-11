East-West Transit increased turnover by 26.6% last year

Fuel wholesaler and retailer East-West Transit, which operates the Latvijas Nafta fuel station chain, achieved EUR 145.63 mln in turnover last year, which was 26.6 % more when compared to 2016, according to 'Firmas.lv reports LETA.

The company also operated with EUR 987,344 in profit, compared to profit of EUR 652,745 in 2016.





East-West Transit operates 46 gas stations in Latvia, and also maintains four gasoline bases for the wholesale of gasoline in Liepaja, Rezekne, Cesis and Valmiera.





The company points out in its financial report that it intends to implement several measures to increase profits, including the development of its network of gas stations and optimizing costs.