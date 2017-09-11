EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Port, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 03.08.2018, 18:21
Finnish shipper Viking Line carries 951,000 passengers in July
"We are really pleased with the passenger volume trend in July and happy that so many people choose to sail on our vessels. There has been tough price competition this summer as well, which has benefited customers. The lovely weather has encouraged many people to take to the sea,” Jan Hanses, CEO of Viking Line, said.
The company recorded a total passenger car volume of 123,000 vehicles in July.
Viking Line recorded a total passenger volume of 951,000 passengers on its routes in July. That figure is better than the level reached during 2015, a record year for the company, with the corresponding capacity. Last year, volume surpassed the one-million passenger mark thanks to additional capacity in the form of the catamaran Viking FSTR, which served the Tallinn-Helsinki route.
The increase for July this year is over 4% compared with last year if excluding Viking FSTR.
Viking Line operates seven vessels on the Baltic Sea. Mariella and Gabriella, which sail between Helsinki and Stockholm, have also made summer day trips to Tallinn in July of this year. Capacity utilization for the two vessels has increased significantly as a result of these additional sailings. Overall, the vessels had over 25,000 more passengers in July this year than in July 2017.
- 03.08.2018 Estonian and US experts attend cyber defense exercise
- 03.08.2018 EC OKs earlier direct payments to Lithuanian farmers due to drought
- 03.08.2018 Poland's MCI cleared to take full control of Baltic e-retailer Pigu
- 03.08.2018 Vilnius rejects criticism over its "G-Spot of Europe" advertising campaign
- 03.08.2018 В Клайпеде будут выращивать креветок
- 03.08.2018 Центр кибербезопасности Литвы обвиняет приложение Yandex.Taxi в передаче данных на российские адреса
- 03.08.2018 Эстония – лидер зоны евро по росту индекса цен производителей промпродукции
- 03.08.2018 Эстония не хочет переводить время дважды в год
- 03.08.2018 Рига – трамплин для Азербайджана в Европу
- 03.08.2018 airBaltic продолжит полеты в Ниццу зимой