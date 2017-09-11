Finnish shipper Viking Line carries 951,000 passengers in July

Finnish shipper Viking Line carried a total of 951,000 passengers in July, 2.6% more than the year before, this is the second best result the company has ever registered.

"We are really pleased with the passenger volume trend in July and happy that so many people choose to sail on our vessels. There has been tough price competition this summer as well, which has benefited customers. The lovely weather has encouraged many people to take to the sea,” Jan Hanses, CEO of Viking Line, said.





The company recorded a total passenger car volume of 123,000 vehicles in July.





Viking Line recorded a total passenger volume of 951,000 passengers on its routes in July. That figure is better than the level reached during 2015, a record year for the company, with the corresponding capacity. Last year, volume surpassed the one-million passenger mark thanks to additional capacity in the form of the catamaran Viking FSTR, which served the Tallinn-Helsinki route.





The increase for July this year is over 4% compared with last year if excluding Viking FSTR.





Viking Line operates seven vessels on the Baltic Sea. Mariella and Gabriella, which sail between Helsinki and Stockholm, have also made summer day trips to Tallinn in July of this year. Capacity utilization for the two vessels has increased significantly as a result of these additional sailings. Overall, the vessels had over 25,000 more passengers in July this year than in July 2017.