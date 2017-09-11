Construction, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Railways, Transport
Italian company submits only bid to create Rail Baltic architectural design guidelines
A committee will assess if the bid meets the requirements
and will soon announce the result, chief of communications at RB Rail, Madara Bosa, told on Thursday.
The tender is intended to provide common design guidelines
for the whole railway track of Rail Baltic. To ensure that the universal design
addresses the needs of the society, stakeholder parties of each country such as
architects' associations, universities, social partners such as NGOs for the
disabled, retired, and family support, are to be engaged in the preparation of
the guidelines.
"This procurement is an important step towards a
unified approach for designing Rail Baltic railway elements -- bridges, noise
barriers, animal passages, passenger stations, embankments, cuts and
overpasses. We expect participants in this study to identify, involve and
cooperate with wide variety of stakeholders in order to secure best practice
based and innovative solutions for those elements and to increase
sustainability and functionality of Rail Baltic railway by using the best
possible design solutions," Mart
Nielsen, chief technical officer (CTO) of RB Rail AS, has previously said.
