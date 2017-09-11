Italian company submits only bid to create Rail Baltic architectural design guidelines

Italian company 3TI submitted the only bid, worth 142,540 euros, to the architectural, landscaping and visual identity design tender announced in June by RB Rail AS, the joint venture of the three Baltic countries for the implementation of the Rail Baltic project to build an European-gauge railway from the capital of Estonia to the Polish-Lithuanian border.

A committee will assess if the bid meets the requirements and will soon announce the result, chief of communications at RB Rail, Madara Bosa, told on Thursday.





The tender is intended to provide common design guidelines for the whole railway track of Rail Baltic. To ensure that the universal design addresses the needs of the society, stakeholder parties of each country such as architects' associations, universities, social partners such as NGOs for the disabled, retired, and family support, are to be engaged in the preparation of the guidelines.





"This procurement is an important step towards a unified approach for designing Rail Baltic railway elements -- bridges, noise barriers, animal passages, passenger stations, embankments, cuts and overpasses. We expect participants in this study to identify, involve and cooperate with wide variety of stakeholders in order to secure best practice based and innovative solutions for those elements and to increase sustainability and functionality of Rail Baltic railway by using the best possible design solutions," Mart Nielsen, chief technical officer (CTO) of RB Rail AS, has previously said.