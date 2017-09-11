Klaipeda port prepares to reconstruct two quays

The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda prepares to reconstruct two quays used by Klaipedos Konteineriu Terminalas (Klaipeda Container Terminal, or KKT), one of its largest stevedoring companies, informs LETA/BNS.

Giedrius Smaguris, director of the Klaipeda port authority's Construction and Maintenance Unit, told that the project will also involve deepening the bottom at the quays.





Following the reconstruction and deepening of port waters at Malku Bay, these quays will be capable of accommodating post-Panamax-type vessels, thus allowing KKT to increase cargo handling volumes.





The port plans to invite bids from potential reconstruction contractors shortly, with a contract expected to be signed in December. The project, whose value is not being disclosed for the time being, is expected to be completed in over two years' time.