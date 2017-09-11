Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Logistics, Port
Thursday, 02.08.2018
Klaipeda port prepares to reconstruct two quays
The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda prepares to reconstruct two quays used by Klaipedos Konteineriu Terminalas (Klaipeda Container Terminal, or KKT), one of its largest stevedoring companies, informs LETA/BNS.
Giedrius Smaguris, director of the Klaipeda port authority's Construction and Maintenance Unit,
told that the project will also involve deepening the bottom at the
quays.
Following
the reconstruction and deepening of port waters at Malku Bay, these quays will
be capable of accommodating post-Panamax-type vessels, thus allowing KKT to
increase cargo handling volumes.
The port
plans to invite bids from potential reconstruction contractors shortly, with a
contract expected to be signed in December. The project, whose value is not
being disclosed for the time being, is expected to be completed in over two
years' time.
