SEB Banka extends EUR 418 mln in corporate loans in H1

During the first six months of 2018, SEB Banka extended EUR 418 mln in loans to Latvia’s businesses, which is 27% more than in the same period a year ago when the bank extended EUR 328 in corporate loans, informs LETA referring to the bank.

The bulk of this year’s corporate loans, or EUR 300 mln, were granted to large companies turning over more than EUR 20 mln a year. Meanwhile, EUR 118 mln were loaned to small and medium-sized enterprises.





In the first six months of this year, SEB Banka extended new loans to more than 2,500 Latvian companies, which is a 5% increase against the first half of last year when new loans were granted to approximately 2,400 companies.





Lending to businesses was most active in May when SEB Banka concluded loan agreements worth EUR 76 mln in total with more than 5,00 companies.





In the first quarter of 2018, SEB Banka was the second largest corporate loan provider in Latvia. Its corporate loan portfolio was worth EUR 1.73 bln and accounted for 20% of all corporate bank loans issued in Latvia, according to the data of the Latvian Association of Commercial Banks.