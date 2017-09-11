Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia, Loan
SEB Banka extends EUR 418 mln in corporate loans in H1
The bulk of
this year’s corporate loans, or EUR 300 mln, were granted to large companies
turning over more than EUR 20 mln a year. Meanwhile, EUR 118 mln were loaned to
small and medium-sized enterprises.
In the
first six months of this year, SEB Banka
extended new loans to more than 2,500 Latvian companies, which is a 5% increase
against the first half of last year when new loans were granted to
approximately 2,400 companies.
Lending to
businesses was most active in May when SEB Banka concluded loan agreements
worth EUR 76 mln in total with more than 5,00 companies.
In the
first quarter of 2018, SEB Banka was the second largest corporate loan provider
in Latvia. Its corporate loan portfolio was worth EUR 1.73 bln and accounted
for 20% of all corporate bank loans issued in Latvia, according to the data of
the Latvian Association of Commercial Banks.
