Thursday, 02.08.2018, 15:05
Talks under way on reducing VAT on food services to 12%
Food
services providers have been unsuccessfully trying to secure tax cuts for quite
a long time already. Janis Jenzis,
president of the Latvian Restaurant Association, noted that a popular
restaurant had just closed in downtown Riga because of an unbearable tax
burden.
The Finance
Ministry’s estimates show that more than 40% of employees working in the food
services industry are officially paid less than the minimum wage. For the
general collective agreement on the minimum wage in the industry, which has to
be higher than the minimum wage in Latvia, to take effect, it has to be signed
by companies employing at least 50% of the people working in the food services
industry and accounting for at least half of the industry’s aggregate turnover.
Jenzis voiced hope that signing the general collective agreement would be just
a matter of time.
Finance Minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola (Greens/Farmers) stressed that VAT on food services could be lowered only on the condition that the caterers stop paying unreported wages. In her words, the National Tripartite Cooperation Council, which brings together representatives of the government, entrepreneurs and trade unions, is expected to discuss the proposal at its meeting next week.
