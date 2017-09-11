Brands, Good for Business, Latvia, Logistics, Railways
Pasazieru Vilciens plans to introduce interval timetable, carry up to 25 mln passengers a year
According to the planned interval timetable, Pasazieru Vilciens trains will be running every 15 to 20 minutes
during morning and evening rush hours. The company plans to put its new trains
on the Aizkraule, Tukums, Skulte and Jelgava routes.
Considering neighbor countries’ experience and current labor migration
towards Riga, the company’s CEO Rodzers Janis Grigulis projected that
the number of train passengers will grow from the current 17 mln a year to an
estimated 25 mln a year in three years’ time after the new trains are put into
operation.
“Such growth will be possible on the condition that the necessary railway
infrastructure is provided,” Grigulis said, adding that this includes also the
Park & Ride system and an extended use of the single ticket system.
Pasazieru Vilciens plans to
receive the first of the 32 new passenger trains by the end of 2020, while the
last deliveries are planned for the end of 2023.
Pasazieru Vilciens has so far completed the assessment of
four bids submitted in the new tender to supply passenger trains to the
carrier. Potential suppliers have been invited to submit their financial
proposals by August 6. This will be the last round of the tender which is
expected to produce the winner of the contract.
As reported, Pasazieru Vilciens
planned to conclude the train purchase contract in the first half of this year
but has now moved the deadline to the third quarter of 2018.
Pasazieru Vilciens has
received technical offers from Spain's Patentes
Talgo S.L (Talgo), Swiss company Stadler's
subsidiary in Poland, Stadler Polska Sp.
z o.o. (Stadler), Spanish company
Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A. (CAF), and Czech company Skoda Vagonka a.s.
Pasazieru Vilciens plans to
purchase 32 electric passenger trains to replace its obsolete rolling stock,
which is incompatible with the new public transport system developed by the
Road Transport Administration and no longer meets passengers’ requirements.
Pasazieru Vilciens was
established in 2001 to separate domestic passenger services from other
functions performed by the state-owned Latvijas
Dzelzcels (Latvian Railway).
Although initially Pasazieru Vilciens
was a 100-percent owned subsidiary of Latvian
Railway, in October 2008 it was transformed into an independent state-owned
company.
