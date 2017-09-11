Construction, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Port
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 01.08.2018, 16:23
Two water infrastructure projects in Liepaja Port to cost EUR 40.5 mln
BC, Riga, 01.08.2018.Print version
Two water infrastructure projects planned in the Port of Liepaja will cost the authority of the Liepaja Special Economic Zone (SEZ) EUR 40,5 mln, value added tax (VAT), included, informs LETA.
Upon assessing the bids submitted by the candidates, the Liepaja SEZ
Board awarded LNK Industries Group a
contract to improve the port’s water infrastructure, which includes an upgrade
and reconstruction of hydrotechnical structures and construction works worth
EUR 8,99 mln, excluding VAT, said Liepaja SEZ spokeswoman Liga
Ratniece-Kadege.
Jan De Nul N.V.,
meanwhile, has won a contract to dredge the entrance and canal of the port.
That contract is worth EUR 24,5 mln.
Both projects are co-funded by the EU Cohesion Fund.
Liepaja is Latvia's
third largest port by cargo turnover.
Other articles:
- 01.08.2018 Госконтроль предлагает принять участие в опросе о рижской транспортной инфраструктуре
- 01.08.2018 В Лиепайском порту будут реализованы два инфраструктурных проекта на сумму 40,5 млн. евро
- 01.08.2018 Mandatory procurement component could be scrapped in three years in Latvia
- 01.08.2018 Sales of Greis wholsaler shrink 11.3% in 2017
- 01.08.2018 Klaipeda's outer port could cost up to EUR 1.1 bln – study
- 01.08.2018 Прибыль мобильного оператора Bite Latvija в 2017 году – 12,7 млн. евро
- 01.08.2018 Доходы Apranga увеличились на 1,7% до 120,2 млн. евро
- 01.08.2018 Географический центр Европы выставят на аукцион
- 01.08.2018 Молодые латвийцы смогут бесплатно освоить 32 рабочие профессии
- 01.08.2018 Latvijas maiznieks завершил 2017 год с оборотом свыше 26 млн. евро