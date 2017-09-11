Two water infrastructure projects in Liepaja Port to cost EUR 40.5 mln

Two water infrastructure projects planned in the Port of Liepaja will cost the authority of the Liepaja Special Economic Zone (SEZ) EUR 40,5 mln, value added tax (VAT), included, informs LETA.

Upon assessing the bids submitted by the candidates, the Liepaja SEZ Board awarded LNK Industries Group a contract to improve the port’s water infrastructure, which includes an upgrade and reconstruction of hydrotechnical structures and construction works worth EUR 8,99 mln, excluding VAT, said Liepaja SEZ spokeswoman Liga Ratniece-Kadege.





Jan De Nul N.V., meanwhile, has won a contract to dredge the entrance and canal of the port. That contract is worth EUR 24,5 mln.





Both projects are co-funded by the EU Cohesion Fund.





Liepaja is Latvia's third largest port by cargo turnover.