Mobile phone operator Bite Latvija turnover increases 16% in 2017

Mobile phone operator Bite Latvija's turnover increased 16% to EUR 91.642 mln in 2017, while the company's profit rose 1.7 times to EUR 12.664 mln, informs LETA.

The company's management report says that last year, the company continued investments in network infrastructure and technological development. Investments in network infrastructure development amounted to approximately EUR 10 mln.





In 2017, Bite Latvija acquired telecommunications company Unistars and, as of April 5 this year, companies Stream Networks and Latnet Serviss have also been part of Bite Group. During the reporting period, Bite Latvija became the U.S. technology company Apple's official partner in Latvia, which boosted sales of IPhone smartphones in Latvia, and commenced sale of MyKi watch and tracker for children.





The company's future plans include further network expansion, while introduction of the 5G technology will be one of the company's development priorities for the next several years. Bite Latvija will also continue work on mobile television solutions and integrated mobile communications and ICT solutions and products.





In 2016, Bite Latvija posted EUR 78.971 mln in turnover – 17.4% increase on 2015, while the company's profit increased 39.7% to EUR 7.345 mln.





Bite Latvija was registered in 2005, its share capital is EUR 99.085 mln. The company belongs to Bite Lietuva UAB.