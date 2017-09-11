Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 01.08.2018, 16:22
Mobile phone operator Bite Latvija turnover increases 16% in 2017
The company's management report says that last year, the company
continued investments in network infrastructure and technological development.
Investments in network infrastructure development amounted to approximately EUR
10 mln.
In 2017, Bite Latvija acquired
telecommunications company Unistars
and, as of April 5 this year, companies Stream
Networks and Latnet Serviss have
also been part of Bite Group. During
the reporting period, Bite Latvija
became the U.S. technology company Apple's
official partner in Latvia, which boosted sales of IPhone smartphones in Latvia, and commenced sale of MyKi watch and tracker for children.
The company's future plans include further network expansion, while
introduction of the 5G technology will be one of the company's development
priorities for the next several years. Bite
Latvija will also continue work on mobile television solutions and
integrated mobile communications and ICT solutions and products.
In 2016, Bite Latvija posted
EUR 78.971 mln in turnover – 17.4% increase on 2015, while the company's profit
increased 39.7% to EUR 7.345 mln.
Bite Latvija was
registered in 2005, its share capital is EUR 99.085 mln. The company belongs to
Bite Lietuva UAB.
